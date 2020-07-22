Bring curtains down on elections circus- FITUG tells Coalition

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) yesterday labelled the coalition’s continuous pursuits as a “hopeless probability of success”. In a press release the union stated that the coalition’s filing of an appeal has yet again contributed to another delay in the declaring of the winner of the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

This union’s statement followed indications by the attorneys of Misenga Jones’ to pursue an appeal after Chief Justice (ag) Roxanne George-Wilshire’s ruling did not go in favour of the coalition.

The Chief Justice in her ruling on July 20 stated that the declaration should be made based on the national recount. This ruling established similarities with that of the Caribbean Court of Justice. The CCJ too stated that Keith Lowenfield should prepare a report using figures from the national recount as it is credible. The Chief Justice also reminded that Lowenfield does not answer to himself and is bounded by law to prepare a report based on what was asked of him.

The union stated, “Though we uphold a litigant’s right to an appeal, we contend that this must be measured and carefully considered in the interest of justice and specifically in this matter the democratic election process which is stalemated.”

The union stated that it is taking into account the previous decisions which were upheld and adumbrated by the Chief Justice in her decision. It further added that it would be an unwelcomed surprise for other Courts to show disregard against previous decisions made, especially decisions made in the absence of credible submissions.

The union also made reference to Attorney General Basil Williams’ statement following the ruling as shameful to the legal profession.

The body further underscored that it is about time the curtains are drawn on the “three ringed” circus. The union stated that the actions of the coalition have brought Guyana to shame in the eyes of international bodies and went on to express disappointment in what it described as “selfish political considerations” of the coalition as it continues to tightly hold on to political office. FITUG highlighted that the charade will have serious repercussions and that the party should take into consideration the anguish Guyanese citizens can potentially face.

The union, moreover, is calling for democracy to be respected and for the coalition to desist from blocking the long awaited declaration of the March 2, elections result.