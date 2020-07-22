BREAKING – Govt’s legitimacy requires declaration of recount results – European Union

The 27-nation European Union has issued a strong statement, warning that a legitimate Government can only be sworn in on the basis of a declaration of the credible results of the recount, supported by all Guyanese leaders and electoral stakeholders.

The EU had fielded an electoral observer mission to Guyana’s elections.

The statement comes from the European External Action Service, which is the diplomatic service and combined foreign and defence ministry of the European Union.

“Following the elections in Guyana on 2 March 2020, the clear ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice now provides a solid foundation for a peaceful and democratic solution to Guyana’s post-electoral crisis.” It said.

The CCJ had invalidated a report of the Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield, who had attempted to stray from the results of the recount.

The EU said that it is now up to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)to “rapidly” issue a declaration based on the credible results of the recount certified by the Caribbean Community, in line with the CCJ’s ruling.

Such a declaration, the union said, “is urgent and essential for the country.”