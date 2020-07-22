BREAKING – Govt’s legitimacy requires declaration of recount results – European Union

Latest update July 22nd, 2020 11:52 AM
The 27-nation European Union has issued a strong statement, warning that a legitimate Government can only be sworn in on the basis of a declaration of the credible results of the recount, supported by all Guyanese leaders and electoral stakeholders.
The EU had fielded an electoral observer mission to Guyana’s elections.
The statement comes from the European External Action Service, which is the diplomatic service and combined foreign and defence ministry of the European Union.
“Following the elections in Guyana on 2 March 2020, the clear ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice now provides a solid foundation for a peaceful and democratic solution to Guyana’s post-electoral crisis.” It said.
The CCJ had invalidated a report of the Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield, who had attempted to stray from the results of the recount.
The EU said that it is now up to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)to “rapidly” issue a declaration based on the credible results of the recount certified by the Caribbean Community, in line with the CCJ’s ruling.
Such a declaration, the union said, “is urgent and essential for the country.”
Jul 22, 2020The National COVID-19 Task Force on Friday last implemented Phase Three of Guyana’s re-opening process that will run until July 31. Among the new measures to take effect is a change in the existing...
Jul 22, 2020
Jul 20, 2020
Jul 20, 2020
Jul 19, 2020
Jul 19, 2020
Professor Omar Shahabudin McDoom, of Guyanese extraction, who teaches at the London School of Economics, tells us in his... more
The government of Guyana continues to adopt a posture of being a sanctimonious victim. It continues to suggest that it has... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders It is long past time for good sense to prevail in Guyana amongst the leadership of the APNU+AFC coalition... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]