Aurora Knight Riders CC makes donation to ailing mothers

Having read a post on social media (facebook) of a mother, who was appealing for assistance at the Suddie Public Hospital, members, of Essequibo’s Aurora Knight Riders Cricket Club, thought it best to give a helping hand.

Members of the club, on Monday last, donated a hamper which included food items and ladies garments to the mother at a simple ceremony held at the hospital.

According to the post, the mother has been hospitalised for close to two years suffering from a severe illness. The club would have made similar contributions to other members in society, but the plight of this mother has literally ‘bled the hearts’ of many. Additionally, a monetary donation was made to another mother who is in desperate need of a life saving surgery.

The club is calling on other organisations and the business community to play their part, since according to the club, mother is close to the name for God on the lips and in the hearts of children.

The club has expressed gratitude to Anwar Buksh and family, Awaaz Ali and family and Timure Gafoor and family.