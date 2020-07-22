Latest update July 22nd, 2020 11:52 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Aurora Knight Riders CC makes donation to ailing mothers

Jul 22, 2020 Sports 0

Having read a post on social media (facebook) of a mother, who was appealing for assistance at the Suddie Public Hospital, members, of Essequibo’s Aurora Knight Riders Cricket Club, thought it best to give a helping hand.

Nurse Aneesa Mohamed of Aurora village presents the hamper to the mother on behalf of the club.

Members of the club, on Monday last, donated a hamper which included food items and ladies garments to the mother at a simple ceremony held at the hospital.
According to the post, the mother has been hospitalised for close to two years suffering from a severe illness. The club would have made similar contributions to other members in society, but the plight of this mother has literally ‘bled the hearts’ of many. Additionally, a monetary donation was made to another mother who is in desperate need of a life saving surgery.
The club is calling on other organisations and the business community to play their part, since according to the club, mother is close to the name for God on the lips and in the hearts of children.
The club has expressed gratitude to Anwar Buksh and family, Awaaz Ali and family and Timure Gafoor and family.

Similar Articles

Sports

AAG and Athletes optimistic about Senior Track & Field C/Ships next month

AAG and Athletes optimistic about Senior Track & Field C/Ships...

Jul 22, 2020

The National COVID-19 Task Force on Friday last implemented Phase Three of Guyana’s re-opening process that will run until July 31. Among the new measures to take effect is a change in the existing...
Read More
Aurora Knight Riders CC makes donation to ailing mothers

Aurora Knight Riders CC makes donation to ailing...

Jul 22, 2020

GCF to contest online Chess Olympiad

GCF to contest online Chess Olympiad

Jul 20, 2020

Roland Butcher calls Archer an idiot

Roland Butcher calls Archer an idiot

Jul 20, 2020

Pan Am youth games scheduled for April 2021

Pan Am youth games scheduled for April 2021

Jul 19, 2020

Nat Squash Queen Ashley Khalil also played Badminton for Guyana

Nat Squash Queen Ashley Khalil also played...

Jul 19, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • The law according to me

    The government of Guyana continues to adopt a posture of being a sanctimonious victim. It continues to suggest that it has... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019