Accident at COVID-19 hospital leaves two injured

Two construction workers were yesterday rushed for medical attention after a shed collapsed causing them to sustain injuries about their bodies. The workers were at the time working on the COVID-19 hospital situated at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara. Reports suggest that the collapse of the shed was triggered by heavy winds.

The injured workers were identified as Deodat Persaud and Alexander Rohart. This publication was informed that co-workers rendered assistance to the injured men also rushed them to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for medical attention. Persaud, this publication was informed, was later transferred to a private hospital where he was treated for minor cuts and bruises and sent home, while Rohart was admitted to the GPHC with swelling to his head.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, the contractor of the hospital project, Ivor Allen, related that he was not on the worksite at the time of the incident. He, however, said that he was informed that the men were going about their normal duties when the incident occurred. Allen further stated that representatives from the Ministry of Social Protection’s Occupational Health and Safety as well as the Guyana Police Force were notified and are currently conducting investigations.

