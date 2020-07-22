AAG and Athletes optimistic about Senior Track & Field C/Ships next month

The National COVID-19 Task Force on Friday last implemented Phase Three of Guyana’s re-opening process that will run until July 31.

Among the new measures to take effect is a change in the existing curfew time from 6pm to 6am to 8pm to 6am while Food services and restaurants are permitted to be open for delivery, drive-thru, curb-side pick-up and take away service from 6am to midnight daily.

This news has been met with much fanfare by many, including the sports fraternity. More precisely, Track and Field athletes are eager to get back into competition and the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) has remained optimistic since the lockdown began in March this year.

In June, the AAG’s head; Aubrey Hutson, using World Athletics reworked calendar, had proposed that Guyana’s Senior Track and Field Championship be held either in the second or third week of August and the recent announcement by the COVID-19 task force has been well received.

Hutson had explained to the media that he was staying positive and was ensuring that the AAG could’ve put all measures in place for the hosting of the Senior Championships in August during the lockdown and he is expecting a confirmation by the Ministry of Health during this week.

However, once all goes as planned, phase four of the reopening process will be implemented on July 31st by the COVID-19 task force and that will include reopening of bars, relaxed restrictions on social gatherings and group exercise/recreation with physical distancing.

National 100m men’s champion, Emanuel Archibald, supports the hosting of the National Championships in August and he opined that since Track and Field is not a contact sport, it shouldn’t be too complicated running off the event.

Many countries are returning to sport including nations in the region.

Natrena Hooper; former High jump champion, who is a student-athlete based in Jamaica posited that, “(In Jamaica) they are only allowing coaches and athletes that are competing at the track. We are required to wear our masks and to maintain social distancing, even when running, 4 persons is the max for a heat.”