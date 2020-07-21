Latest update July 21st, 2020 4:40 PM

Venezuela says it is responsibility of OAS to ensure democracy

Jul 21, 2020 News 0

Permanent Representative of Venezuela to the OAS, Gustavo Tarre Briceño

Permanent Representative of Venezuela to the Organisation of American States, Gustavo Tarre Briceño, told the Permanent Council that it is the responsibility of the OAS to ensure democracy is adhered to.
He gave a brief presentation on the Guyana situation, explaining that it has arrived at the OAS.
He called on Guyana to ensure that the elections results are declared as soon as possible.
Guyana had joined with other countries of the OAS in 2019 to condemn the Nicolas Maduro Government of Venezuela, as it had assumed a new term on elections which were adjudged by international observers as non-credible. The Bolivarian Republic is currently facing marginalization by the international community, for the illegitimacy of its government.

