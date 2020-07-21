Teen fatally stabbed in row over girl

A row over a girl ended in tragedy after a teen was stabbed to death on Sunday last at a shop in Marudi Backdam, South Rupununi, Region Nine.

The fatal stabbing took place at around 00:20Hrs while the dead teen, Shadrech Martin, 18, of Aishalton Village was imbibing with friends and his alleged killer.

Eyewitnesses detailed that Martin, along with friends and the suspect, 16, identified as a Venezuelan national, were in attendance at a birthday party. According to eyewitnesses, a heated argument erupted between Martin and the suspect after the teenagers confronted each other over a “Spanish girl”.

The confrontation escalated rapidly and the suspect pulled out a knife from his waist and dealt Martin a single stab to his chest. Martin collapsed and the suspect attempted to run away but was apprehended by Martin’s friends. Martin was picked up by persons who witnessed the ordeal and rushed to the Aishalton Village hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect, however, was beaten and tied up by the dead teen’s friends who handed him over to the police along with the murder weapon.