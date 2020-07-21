Latest update July 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teen fatally stabbed in row over girl

Jul 21, 2020 News 0

A row over a girl ended in tragedy after a teen was stabbed to death on Sunday last at a shop in Marudi Backdam, South Rupununi, Region Nine.
The fatal stabbing took place at around 00:20Hrs while the dead teen, Shadrech Martin, 18, of Aishalton Village was imbibing with friends and his alleged killer.
Eyewitnesses detailed that Martin, along with friends and the suspect, 16, identified as a Venezuelan national, were in attendance at a birthday party. According to eyewitnesses, a heated argument erupted between Martin and the suspect after the teenagers confronted each other over a “Spanish girl”.
The confrontation escalated rapidly and the suspect pulled out a knife from his waist and dealt Martin a single stab to his chest. Martin collapsed and the suspect attempted to run away but was apprehended by Martin’s friends. Martin was picked up by persons who witnessed the ordeal and rushed to the Aishalton Village hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The suspect, however, was beaten and tied up by the dead teen’s friends who handed him over to the police along with the murder weapon.

Similar Articles

Sports

GCF to contest online Chess Olympiad

GCF to contest online Chess Olympiad

Jul 20, 2020

The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) has announced that twelve top chess players will represent Guyana at the revamped 2020 CHESS OLYMPIAD which will now be contested online by over 160 countries. The...
Read More
Roland Butcher calls Archer an idiot

Roland Butcher calls Archer an idiot

Jul 20, 2020

Pan Am youth games scheduled for April 2021

Pan Am youth games scheduled for April 2021

Jul 19, 2020

Nat Squash Queen Ashley Khalil also played Badminton for Guyana

Nat Squash Queen Ashley Khalil also played...

Jul 19, 2020

Boxing coaches receive AMBC certificates

Boxing coaches receive AMBC certificates

Jul 19, 2020

The Guyana Committee of Services celebrates another anniversary

The Guyana Committee of Services celebrates...

Jul 19, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019