Teen fatally stabbed in row over girl

Latest update July 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
A row over a girl ended in tragedy after a teen was stabbed to death on Sunday last at a shop in Marudi Backdam, South Rupununi, Region Nine.
The fatal stabbing took place at around 00:20Hrs while the dead teen, Shadrech Martin, 18, of Aishalton Village was imbibing with friends and his alleged killer.
Eyewitnesses detailed that Martin, along with friends and the suspect, 16, identified as a Venezuelan national, were in attendance at a birthday party. According to eyewitnesses, a heated argument erupted between Martin and the suspect after the teenagers confronted each other over a “Spanish girl”.
The confrontation escalated rapidly and the suspect pulled out a knife from his waist and dealt Martin a single stab to his chest. Martin collapsed and the suspect attempted to run away but was apprehended by Martin’s friends. Martin was picked up by persons who witnessed the ordeal and rushed to the Aishalton Village hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The suspect, however, was beaten and tied up by the dead teen’s friends who handed him over to the police along with the murder weapon.
Jul 20, 2020The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) has announced that twelve top chess players will represent Guyana at the revamped 2020 CHESS OLYMPIAD which will now be contested online by over 160 countries. The...
Jul 20, 2020
Jul 19, 2020
Jul 19, 2020
Jul 19, 2020
Jul 19, 2020
For a large number of persons, Guyanese and non-Guyanese who have been following the post 2020 election Frankenstein vaudeville... more
There is something special about tuning in to Test match cricket in England. It matters not whether it the coverage in by... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders It is long past time for good sense to prevail in Guyana amongst the leadership of the APNU+AFC coalition... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]