One new COVID-19 case emerges from a total of 84 tests done

Deputy Chief Medical Officer within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle yesterday via press release that there was one new COVID-19 case. The one case emerged out of a total of 84 tests done.

This brings the total number of cases to 337, with 19 deaths. A total of 155 cases are currently in institutional isolation and 15 persons remain in institutional quarantine. The number of persons in the COVID Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is currently two.

Boyle reported that there have been 45 new cases since July 12, most of which were from Regions One and Nine. She stated that these numbers are very alarming and vigilance needs to be executed. Even though there have been 163 recoveries, which include ten from Linden, the continuous rise in cases shows that the country still has a long way to go.

She is urging that the citizens of Guyana adhere to the regulations and protocols to prevent further spread of the virus and keep a watchful eye on movement within their communities. She later added that this applies especially to those who have knowingly been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for the virus.

The current hotspots are Moruca and Mabaruma in Region One; Aranka, Bartica and Sulphur Rose in Region Seven; Itabac and Mahdia in Region Eight; and Lethem in Region Nine.

She noted that the Ministry has been increasing their efforts in hinterland regions as they are at risk of being exposed to imported cases. These regions share borders with countries like Venezuela and Brazil who have an alarming number of cases. Authorities were said to be ramping up border security to monitor illegal cross border activities, and have since apprehended several perpetrators.

Efforts are also being made to contain mining districts such as Aranka. The area saw teams of health officials travelling to observe and recommend proper protocols in dealing with the on-going pandemic and measures were also put in place to prevent miners from traversing throughout Indigenous communities which have been shown to be at high risk.