Man stabbed twice by wife discharged, wife still on the run

A man who was stabbed by his wife last Saturday evening has been discharged from the Suddie Public Hospital, but his wife is still on the run.
The man, who was identified only as Ravindra, was stabbed twice last Saturday night by his wife, who was identified as Sheena. Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, the incident occurred sometime around 18:00hrs in front of the couple’s Richmond Housing Scheme home, located on the Essequibo Coast.
According to information reaching Kaieteur News, the couple was imbibing with friends and neighbours, just moments prior to the stabbing. This publication understands that an argument ensued between the two, which escalated into violence. The intoxicated woman, who was armed with a kitchen knife, stabbed her husband twice, to the left and right side of his back.
The man was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, reportedly by police officers who subsequently arrived at the scene. There he was admitted and his condition was later listed as stable.
His wife on the other hand, was seen by neighbours fleeing the community sometime around 23:45 hours with what appeared to have been a huge haversack. Kaieteur News understands that the couple share two children and are frequent drinkers. Reports also indicated that the couple’s ‘parties’, would usually end violently for either one of them.
“Them does always drink and we know them does always fight. It had this one time that he wife deh beating he on the road in the night. He lef unconscious on the road and she left and gone home, we hear it was a piece wood she deh beating he with,” said one resident who spoke to this publication. Police told Kaieteur News yesterday that they are still in pursuit of the suspect.

 

