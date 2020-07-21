Lampy and Pampy giving up dem visas pon Duke Street

Latest update July 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
Jul 21, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Dem Boys Seh…
A man ask another: “How does de Rigadier cut his birthday cake?”
De other man answer: “In sanc-tions, of course!”
Guyana now in special company. It join Iran, Russia, Nicaragua, Ukraine, Syria, Zimbabwe and Venezuela as countries which are now subject to sanctions. Lampy and Pampy seh how is no big thing if dem visas get tek away. Dem challenge de embassy to fuh call dem. Dem seh how dem embassy is free to go right ahead and mek dem revokees.
Dem boys din know dat dem gat choice. Dem nah even know whether next week dem gun still gat dem wuk in de guvment. So even if dem once had a visa, dem nah certain whether dem gon still gat it fuh give it up. Dem boys seh if Lampy and Pampy gat cohones nah wait fuh nuttin.
Write a letter or go to the embassy pon Duke Street and invite de media. Dem like cameras and deh pon TV and social media. Nah wait fuh next week. Do it today.
Both of dem, Lampy and Pampy, are liars. Dem hoping dat de Pompeo man gon fuget dem.
Dem boys also hear how de Rigadier hold a public meeting to condemn the sanctions wha de United States clap pon he guvment.
He get up and begin to talk. De Rigadier put on he best Burnham voice and seh: “Comrades, de Americans put sanctions on we. We shall have to tighten our belts.”
A man in the crowd seh: “We will wuk double shifts.”
De Rigadier smiled and said: “Thank you. You a true patriot. But we gon also have to stop importing goods from America.”
De man shouted: “We will work three shifts”
De Rigadier looked at the man adoringly and said, “What patriotism! By the way, what is your occupation?”
The man replied, “I wukking at Sandy’s Funeral Parlour.”
Talk half and leh de blow-blow blow.
