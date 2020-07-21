Investigations reveal alleged perpetrator in Lusignan Prison fire

One person has now been singled out as the alleged perpetrator behind the Lusignan Prison fire that displaced at least 284 prisoners on July 12. Director of Prisons, Gladwyn Samuels relayed this information on Sunday, saying that police are currently investigating a sole arsonist.

Initial accounts were that a seizure of contraband alcohol and marijuana at the prison sparked a riot, which resulted in sections of the facility going up in flames. A source had told Kaieteur News that the beating of an inmate by prison officers added to tensions and prisoners resorted to kicking down doors and breaking through walls, and that in the midst of the chaos several inmates began setting fire to different sections of the prison. Kaieteur News had also previously reported that a list of eight persons, identified as the suspected masterminds, was given to investigators. It is unclear whether the inmate singled out was one of the names on this list.

This newspaper learnt from a source that the prime suspect might be charged for committing the act of arson. As investigators are building a case against the suspect, however, it has been difficult to get other inmates to provide key information concerning the circumstances that led to the fire.

Meanwhile, officials from the Fire Department are facing similar challenges too. While they have been able to confirm that indeed the fire was deliberately set at different locations of the prison, determining what was used to ignite these fires has proven difficult. An official from the Fire Department explained that they are working daily towards wrapping up the investigations in a timely manner, but the chaotic events that led to fire impounded by little or no cooperation from prisoners is a major hindrance. The official reminded this publication that it took five months to complete investigations into the deadly fire that destroyed the Camp Street Prison a few years ago. He added that his department is doing its utmost to finish the current investigations in a much lesser time frame.

The Lusignan Prison fire took place on July 12 at around 12:45hrs. Eleven inmates were injured as a result and the relevant authorities were prompt enough to save a few buildings in the prison compound. According to reports, a total of 284 prisoners were displaced. Out of this quantity, 27 were transferred to the Georgetown Prison, 51 were taken to Timehri and another 50 were transported to Mazaruni Prison while 156 were accommodated at the Lusignan Holding Bay.