Guyana’s democracy not being served or respected – Sir Ronald Sanders

According to Sir Ronald Sanders, Guyana’s democracy is not being “served nor respected” as a result of the constant delays by the incumbent APNU+AFC to hamper the declaration of the March 2, 2020 Elections.
Sir Sanders during the Organisation of American States (OAS) Permanent Council Meeting stated that the country has been subject to “one delay after the next” with the constant court litigations being brought by the APNU+AFC in their bid to frustrate the process.
The APNU supporters, he noted, are being encouraged to regurgitate dead matters in the court time and time again but if this was not so, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) would have been able to make a declaration months ago to return the country to some form of normalcy.
