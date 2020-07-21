Latest update July 21st, 2020 4:40 PM

Guyana has failed the litmus test of democracy – Golding tells OAS Permanent Council

OAS Electoral Observer Mission Chief, Bruce Golding

The Head of the Observer Mission of the Organisation of American States (OAS) to Guyana’s 2020 general and regional elections, Bruce Golding told the Permanent Council this afternoon that Guyana has failed the litmus test of democracy.
This, he said, in his presentation on the Guyana situation, and how elements attempted repeatedly to produce fraudulent results in favour of the APNU+AFC coalition.
Golding said that the litmus test for any democracy is a peaceful and orderly transition of power when the will of the people is expressed.
The former Jamaica Prime Minister said that the pernicious actions of a few have wreaked considerable damage to Guyana’s image and reputation, and that even if it is satisfactorily resolved, it will take a generation and significant institutional reform to repair that adamage.

