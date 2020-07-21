Foreign Minister tells OAS Guyana has been patient, to be patient too

Latest update July 21st, 2020 4:40 PM
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Karen Cummings told the Organisation of American States (OAS) Permanent Council to be patient, since the Guyanese public has been patient too.
This, Cummings said in her address, as she told the Council that it should not “unduly influence” Guyana’s constitutional and legal processes.
The country has waited four and a half months for an election declaration, which could be further protracted by more litigation.
Cummings said that President David Granger has repeatedly said that he will abide by any declaration made by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and that no such declaration has been made.
Meanwhile, an APNU+AFC coalition has moved to the Court of Appeal to prevent GECOM from declaring the results of the transparent recount.
