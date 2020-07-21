Food for the Poor embarks on several projects to provide COVID relief

Food for the Poor (Guyana) has embarked on several projects that aim to provide COVID relief in vulnerable communities. In speaking with Kaieteur News, the non-governmental organization listed a few of their projects which include the facemask project, hamper distribution, the washing sink initiative and their Angels of Hope Program.

The organization’s Public Relations Officer, Akola Thompson told this newspaper, “The women under the masks project have been unemployed or have become unemployed due to COVID, so the project is sort of a two for one in the sense that the women are being made for their labour, ensuring they have a steady stream of money to meet their needs plus contributing to the safety of their communities.”

It also aids residents of impoverished Indigenous and coastal communities, which are COVID hotspots, to adhere to the regulations that deem masks as mandatory in public spaces. The organization presents the material and funding and the women are in turn paid for their labour. So far, over 2000 masks have been sewn and distributed and more are in the making. This project is implemented in Regions 1, 3, 4 and 6.

Their hamper distribution project saw 1000 food hampers being distributed in Regions 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10. They had collaborated with their community partners like groups and churches.

They also introduced the Washing Sink Initiative to residents of Sophia. This saw sinks being installed at popular shops and stores to promote healthy hygiene.

The Angels of Hope program provides nine children’s homes with a monthly support of food, personal care items and educational items. They have also been receiving emergency items amidst the COVID-19 virus to ensure everyone’s safety.

Yesterday, the organization donated to the Ministry of Public Health, a supply of medical items. The items included needles and syringes, urine collectors, catheters and as well as other supplies. It was reported that the items will be given to health centres across Guyana that are in dire need.