Latest update July 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Jul 21, 2020 News 0

Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.

It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.

Similar Articles

Sports

GCF to contest online Chess Olympiad

GCF to contest online Chess Olympiad

Jul 20, 2020

The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) has announced that twelve top chess players will represent Guyana at the revamped 2020 CHESS OLYMPIAD which will now be contested online by over 160 countries. The...
Read More
Roland Butcher calls Archer an idiot

Roland Butcher calls Archer an idiot

Jul 20, 2020

Pan Am youth games scheduled for April 2021

Pan Am youth games scheduled for April 2021

Jul 19, 2020

Nat Squash Queen Ashley Khalil also played Badminton for Guyana

Nat Squash Queen Ashley Khalil also played...

Jul 19, 2020

Boxing coaches receive AMBC certificates

Boxing coaches receive AMBC certificates

Jul 19, 2020

The Guyana Committee of Services celebrates another anniversary

The Guyana Committee of Services celebrates...

Jul 19, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019