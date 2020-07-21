COVID-19 hampers ERC’s investigative capacity – Commission

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) of Guyana on Friday, July 17 relayed to the public that they are trying their best to investigate reports of racial discrimination in the country despite having obstructions by COVID.

The Commission stated that they have been receiving a high number of complaints about social media posts and comments inciting racism. These posts and comments were also said to be targeting individuals, politicians and political parties. They further noted that these acts are placing a divide within the nation and are taking a tremendous toll on the citizens of Guyana. They further informed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions, their staff was unavoidably reduced’, even as they continue to attempt the investigation and assessment of complaints in a timely manner.

Just a few weeks ago, a group of citizens expressed outrage at the apparent “slackness” in terms of persons being penalized for offences, primarily under two laws. The Commission has the authority to enforce the Racial Hostility Act and the Representation of the Peoples (Amendment) Act, both of which carry significant penalties for racist statements. Anyone in violation of the Racial Hostility Act, Chapter 23:01 (as amended in the Racial Hostility (Amendment Act) of 2002), shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine of $250,000 and imprisonment for three years. Additionally, anyone found guilty under the Representation of the Peoples (Amendment) Act, Chapter 1:03 shall be liable to conviction on indictment to a fine of $100,000 together with imprisonment for two years.

The social media posts, the Commission said, were adding to the tensions in Guyana given the current political limbo. The Commission itself took to social media to reprimand persons making racist posts, publishing on its Facebook page the names and pictures of the perpetrators as well as screenshots of their prejudicial remarks. These persons were all called to issue a public apology and to retract their racist statements. No further penalty was however applied.

The Commission stated that they are disappointed in the attempts made by people to cause further divide in the country despite their steady cries for unity. They further lamented that political leaders and their supporters should operate in a more responsible manner and act in the best interest of the nation.