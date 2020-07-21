Coalition moves to Appeal Court over CJ’s ruling

The incumbent APNU+AFC has moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge the ruling handed down yesterday by the Chief Justice Roxane George in the Misenga Jones case.

In the court document seen by Kaieteur News, the applicant, Mesinga Jones is appealing the whole of the decision by the CJ on the grounds that she erred in law when she ruled among other things that the case brought by Jones was “Res Judicata.” The applicant is also seeking relief so that the judgment by the CJ would be wholly set aside.