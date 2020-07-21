Coalition moves to Appeal Court over CJ’s ruling

Latest update July 21st, 2020 4:40 PM
The incumbent APNU+AFC has moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge the ruling handed down yesterday by the Chief Justice Roxane George in the Misenga Jones case.
In the court document seen by Kaieteur News, the applicant, Mesinga Jones is appealing the whole of the decision by the CJ on the grounds that she erred in law when she ruled among other things that the case brought by Jones was “Res Judicata.” The applicant is also seeking relief so that the judgment by the CJ would be wholly set aside.
Jul 20, 2020The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) has announced that twelve top chess players will represent Guyana at the revamped 2020 CHESS OLYMPIAD which will now be contested online by over 160 countries. The...
Jul 20, 2020
Jul 19, 2020
Jul 19, 2020
Jul 19, 2020
Jul 19, 2020
For a large number of persons, Guyanese and non-Guyanese who have been following the post 2020 election Frankenstein vaudeville... more
There is something special about tuning in to Test match cricket in England. It matters not whether it the coverage in by... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders It is long past time for good sense to prevail in Guyana amongst the leadership of the APNU+AFC coalition... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]