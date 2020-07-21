CH&PA fails to provide details about Lusignan Heliport

Government agency, the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) has refused for the second time to reveal key details recently announced construction of a heliport at Lusignan, E.C.D, after infuriated residents complained about being left in the dark.

Kaieteur News reached out to CH&PA yesterday for further clarification on why public consultation evaluation forms were issued to residents of the community one year after the commencement of construction for the heliport as well as pertinent information about ownership of the lands on which the heliport was being constructed.

A representative of the CH&PA had informed this publication on Friday last, that the information being requested had to be related by department heads of the authority. This publication reached out the relevant department heads; however those attempts proved futile.

Speaking with Kaieteur News Friday last, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Dr. Vincent Adams had revealed that a public consultation meeting was held with residents of the community and various stakeholders including Orinduik Development Inc. and government officials.

Additionally, Dr. Adams noted that persons were notified of the project through its advertisement in the daily newspapers and publication on various media sites as well as the issuance of a 40-day public notice. Corroborating this was the managing director of Orinduik Development Inc, Brian Backer.

In a telephone interview with this publication, Backer noted that a public consultation meeting was held in February 2019 with residents of the outlying communities, the Sea and River Defence Board, the EPA as well as officials from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

Backer explained that as a requirement, before any major development can take place in a community, the residents must be informed and given the opportunity to have their concerns addressed by interested parties. Referring to the recent complaints as surprising, Backer further said that he believes the concerns being raised by some of the residents of the community have stemmed from misinformation, adding that his company has, from the start, been compliant with the necessary procedures set out by the relevant authorities.

Backer, addressing further concerns about his company’s plan to build a deep-water wharf along the sea defence reserve, noted that although initial meetings were held with the relevant authorities back in 2017, the company was a far way from making it a reality since several requirements have to be fulfilled by the company before further developments can take place.

Responding to questions about land ownership, Backer explained that the lands on which the heliport was being constructed were private transported lands owned by his company.

Orinduik Development Inc, a local development company, was granted permission by the EPA and MoPI to construct a commercial heliport after the necessary due diligence was completed. The primary objective of the proposed heliport is to provide an independent facility for helicopter operations in close proximity to Georgetown, and to facilitate the growing need for such air transport services coming from many sectors, including the extractive industry and will provide a location for the voluntary basing of helicopter operators providing commercial services (moving people and cargo, mining, tourism, oil industry, construction, agriculture, news and media) from and near Georgetown and is also intended to support the medical, coast guard, security, search and rescue, law enforcement and other emergency services.