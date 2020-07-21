CARICOM, Canada, Brazil, Colombia want declaration of recount results

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Canada, Brazil and Colombia are appealing for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to make a declaration of the March 2 General and Regional Elections based on the results of the national recount. Representatives of the CARICOM and these three countries called for this during today’s meeting of the Permanent Council under the Organization of American states.