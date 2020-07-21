Latest update July 21st, 2020 4:40 PM

CARICOM, Canada, Brazil, Colombia want declaration of recount results

Jul 21, 2020 News 0

Meeting of the OAS Permanent Council

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Canada, Brazil and Colombia are appealing for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to make a declaration of the March 2 General and Regional Elections based on the results of the national recount. Representatives of the CARICOM and these three countries called for this during today’s meeting of the Permanent Council under the Organization of American states.

Features/Columnists

