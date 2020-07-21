Bruce Golding to present at OAS Permanent Council meeting on Guyana elections today

Latest update July 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
Former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding is set to make a presentation today at the Organization of American States (OAS) Permanent Council virtual meeting on Guyana’s four month long 2020 Elections process.
The meeting was requested by OAS Secretary General, Luis Almagro as Guyana’s governing A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) coalition endorsed the use of fraudulent figures as the basis on which an elections declaration should be made.
This is also coupled with increasing efforts by its appointed electoral Commissioners, and the Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield to work towards frustrating the declaration of the recount results.
Golding who served as the head of the OAS Elections Observer Mission for the March 2, 2020 Elections has been outspoken over the fraudulent actions committed by District Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo.
The former Jamaican Prime Minister had detailed in his electoral observer report several instances where Mingo fraudulently awarded votes to APNU in order to grant them an unlawful win.
Golding during his presentation of the report several weeks ago had said, “I have never seen a more transparent effort to alter the results of an election.”
The Permanent Council has reaching powers, which could see its powerful 35-state union passing resolutions to condemn wayward states or even to recognize a government sworn in on fraudulent results as illegitimate.
