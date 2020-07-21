Latest update July 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bruce Golding to present at OAS Permanent Council meeting on Guyana elections today

Jul 21, 2020 News 0

Former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding is set to make a presentation today at the Organization of American States (OAS) Permanent Council virtual meeting on Guyana’s four month long 2020 Elections process.

OAS Secretary General, Luis Almagro

Former Jamaican Prime Minister – Bruce Golding

The meeting was requested by OAS Secretary General, Luis Almagro as Guyana’s governing A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) coalition endorsed the use of fraudulent figures as the basis on which an elections declaration should be made.
This is also coupled with increasing efforts by its appointed electoral Commissioners, and the Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield to work towards frustrating the declaration of the recount results.
Golding who served as the head of the OAS Elections Observer Mission for the March 2, 2020 Elections has been outspoken over the fraudulent actions committed by District Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo.
The former Jamaican Prime Minister had detailed in his electoral observer report several instances where Mingo fraudulently awarded votes to APNU in order to grant them an unlawful win.
Golding during his presentation of the report several weeks ago had said, “I have never seen a more transparent effort to alter the results of an election.”
The Permanent Council has reaching powers, which could see its powerful 35-state union passing resolutions to condemn wayward states or even to recognize a government sworn in on fraudulent results as illegitimate.

 

 

Similar Articles

Sports

GCF to contest online Chess Olympiad

GCF to contest online Chess Olympiad

Jul 20, 2020

The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) has announced that twelve top chess players will represent Guyana at the revamped 2020 CHESS OLYMPIAD which will now be contested online by over 160 countries. The...
Read More
Roland Butcher calls Archer an idiot

Roland Butcher calls Archer an idiot

Jul 20, 2020

Pan Am youth games scheduled for April 2021

Pan Am youth games scheduled for April 2021

Jul 19, 2020

Nat Squash Queen Ashley Khalil also played Badminton for Guyana

Nat Squash Queen Ashley Khalil also played...

Jul 19, 2020

Boxing coaches receive AMBC certificates

Boxing coaches receive AMBC certificates

Jul 19, 2020

The Guyana Committee of Services celebrates another anniversary

The Guyana Committee of Services celebrates...

Jul 19, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019