Latest update July 21st, 2020 4:40 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Attorney General falsely states that CCJ nullified recount, in address to OAS

Jul 21, 2020 News 0

Attorney General, Basil Williams

Attorney General Basil Williams today falsely stated to the Organisation of American States Permanent Council that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) nullified the recount in its judgment on Irfaan Ali vs. Eslyn David et al.
The Caribbean Court stated in a release, following its ruling, “Unless and until an election court decides otherwise, the votes already counted by the recount process as valid votes are incapable of being declared invalid by any person or authority other than the High Court through an election petition.”
The Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshite in her ruling yesterday, pointed to the CCJ’s ruling, as she dismissed an application which had sought to invalidate the recount.

Similar Articles

Sports

GCF to contest online Chess Olympiad

GCF to contest online Chess Olympiad

Jul 20, 2020

The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) has announced that twelve top chess players will represent Guyana at the revamped 2020 CHESS OLYMPIAD which will now be contested online by over 160 countries. The...
Read More
Roland Butcher calls Archer an idiot

Roland Butcher calls Archer an idiot

Jul 20, 2020

Pan Am youth games scheduled for April 2021

Pan Am youth games scheduled for April 2021

Jul 19, 2020

Nat Squash Queen Ashley Khalil also played Badminton for Guyana

Nat Squash Queen Ashley Khalil also played...

Jul 19, 2020

Boxing coaches receive AMBC certificates

Boxing coaches receive AMBC certificates

Jul 19, 2020

The Guyana Committee of Services celebrates another anniversary

The Guyana Committee of Services celebrates...

Jul 19, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019