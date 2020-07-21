Attorney General falsely states that CCJ nullified recount, in address to OAS

Attorney General Basil Williams today falsely stated to the Organisation of American States Permanent Council that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) nullified the recount in its judgment on Irfaan Ali vs. Eslyn David et al.

The Caribbean Court stated in a release, following its ruling, “Unless and until an election court decides otherwise, the votes already counted by the recount process as valid votes are incapable of being declared invalid by any person or authority other than the High Court through an election petition.”

The Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshite in her ruling yesterday, pointed to the CCJ’s ruling, as she dismissed an application which had sought to invalidate the recount.