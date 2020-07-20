Those whom the gods wish to destroy they first make mad

DEAR EDITOR,

When I first called David Granger a hypocrite, a month ago on 17th of March, and then questioned “his personal credibility and honestly”, on the 22nd March, I was severely criticized by former senior colleagues in the PNC and subject to insults and abuse on Facebook by the likes of Mark Benschop, Rickford Burke and Mark Devonish, who all conveniently live in the USA and England, and who must not escape the sanction list.

David Granger’s hypocrisy, but much worse, his manifest duplicity and deceit and just plain lying has now come full circle.

This is a man, desperately holding onto power in the face of his party’s defeat at the election, who persistently claims, that his party and his government is innocent of wrong doing and has never intervened or interfered in the decisions of GECOM.

This is the man who has publicly sworn, more than once, that no matter what, he, his government and his party, would abide by the decisions of the Chairman of GECOM.

Granger’s exact words were: “as President of Guyana and Leader of the Government, it is my policy that any declaration coming from the Chairman of the elections Commission would be recognized as legitimate by the Coalition Government”.

The Chairman of GECOM has, in fact, just declared through her lawyer, Kim Kyte-Thomas, before the Chief Justice (ag) that she expects the Chief Elections Officer, Lowenfield, to submit the elections results from the Recount and that the case before her brought by Granger’s party representative, Misenga Jones, be thrown out.

It is, however, much worse than Granger failing to deliver on his promise to respect the position of the GECOM Chairman. Granger now has his Attorney General, supported by high-priced Trinidad lawyers at Court, before the Chief Justice (ag) arguing that the Recount Order (Order 60) is itself illegal and that the results of the entire 33 days recount cannot be used by GECOM.

Adding insult to injury, Granger now has his AG arguing before the court, that the Chairman of GECOM is obligated to accept the declaration made by Lowenfield based on the fraudulent Mingo tabulation of District 4, to declare Granger President.

This is the same Granger, that, on 15th March, signed an Aide Memoir, together with Bharrat Jagdeo, “facilitated by Prime Minister Mia Motley of Barbados” witnessed by Secretary General of Caricom, Ambassador Irvin La Roque and also witnessed by Joe Harmon and Raphael Trotman, to “supervise the recount of ballots…from all electoral districts in Regions 1-10 …in accordance with the judgement of the Court issued by Roxanne George, Chief Justice (ag), on 11th March 2020” and to “abide by the outcome of a fair and transparent process for the recount”.Today, as you read this, once more, Granger and his lawyers, have the nation before the Courts, this time actually attempting to throw out the Recount to which he agreed to abide, and return us to a Lowenfield declaration of the count which the entire world, including this writer, witnessed and has condemned as fraudulent.

The words of an ancient proverb come to mind “those whom the gods wish to destroy they first make mad”.

David Granger and his immediate family, with the marked exception of Dominic Gaskin and his wife, have earned themselves the place at the head of the list of the sanctions by the Americans, once they continue with this madness.

Kit Nascimento