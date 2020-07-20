Guyana is not holding its breath to know the ruling from the High Court because the result is as clear as the unwritten word “valid”

DEAR EDITOR,

Last Wednesday, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo announced visa sanctions for Guyanese Officials and their families that took immediate effect for “undermining democracy.” The United States announced that it takes two to play a game and they also know how to play this game of cricket. It was quite a fast paced delivery from the US that yorked the middle stump of the APNU+AFC Party. They were totally upset as they were celebrating their captain’s birthday and they wanted to prolong playing for time so that the party can continue. Their hopes were shattered as the wicket came tumbling down and they didn’t expect the sudden delivery for a gift. They were beaten for pace as the most powerful bowler shortened his length and pitched a deadly line of deadly. They were expecting a tall bouncer as a bluffer so that they could duck and allow it to go sailing overhead harmlessly. The cannon ball, instead, came crashing down with a last minute change in flight on the toes, menacingly, with immediate effect as a result. As the batsman hurried to shuffle his bat down to defend his wicket, he was mesmerized by the speed of the ball that went right through his bat and pad and ended up splitting the middle stump, right on target where it hurt his ego the most. The batsman looked back at the horrible scene, lost for words, couldn’t believe what he saw, his eyes in total disarray and wondered how that could happen, but, stood his ground in complete shame and waited as he tried to recompose his damaged pride.

Immediately, the rest of the team in the pavilion shouted “not out, no ball, that’s not fair, not creditable, not free from honesty.” Schooled from their captain, Mr. “G,” ( a one-time soldier indoctrinator and teacher for political propaganda), the chief spokesman, Mr. Full Of Harm, immediately tried to brain washed the crowd by shouting, “We are not aware of that type of delivery in our communication programme with the US team and so that should not be allowed as a fair and just ball. The delivery was not creditable and so the batsman should be free of any delinquency and should remain intact. If we the APNU+AFC team had received any formal communication and notification in advance that the US intended to bowl that type of delivery, then, we would have known when, where and what type of action they would have conveyed. They should have advised us to the timing and its nature.” Unfortunately for him, the crowd refused to believe a word, was not riled up nor fired up by his speech but instead, looked at him in dismay and couldn’t believe their ears that they heard him correctly and that he could have said that. Everyone wanted to know if he was in his sound mind or if that was his best line of defense to offer an explanation for the team’s demise.

Meanwhile, the batsman wouldn’t move and the umpire had to tell him in no uncertain terms to “step aside,” move out, pack up your traps and ask their captain to hand over the cup to the next team because his team’s side are all out, failing to overhaul the opposing team’s score by 15,416 points and this game is over. They can try again in another five years, this game was played fair and square, free and creditable, their certainly were no encumbrances, no wicket was allowed with any no ball and the match was also played back and reviewed by the third umpire via the UDRS. Mind you, all umpires were foreign and there were national and international observers and spectators. Objections were immediately raised as an alternative to switch game tactic with fraud and corruption when their statistician and scorer, Mr. Low and Mr. Go, (after quickly colluding with bogus fictitiousness, adding runs to the APNU+AFC score and deducting runs from the US score, none of which matched in totality with the individual 11 batsmen), pronounced that according to their count, the APNU/+AFC won instead. But because the spectators, other stakeholders, audiences at home and abroad and the umpires were keeping tab and had their scoring sheets, they refuted this claim and asked Mr. Low to produce his scoring sheet. Mr. Low of course refused, sought police protection and Mr. Go went in hiding.

The result from the game remains in limbo as one of their officers is challenging the official scorer’s sheet in court, which the umpire is using to declare the legitimate winner of the match that was played flawlessly and without any material and questionable discrepancies. APNU+AFC wouldn’t give up the cup and is holding on to it. Surprisingly, their chief (cheat) spokesmen, King David, King Henry and President Lincoln are staying quiet and avoiding any confrontation by not narrating their versions of that last and wicked delivery from the Team USA. Perhaps, the rippling effect can ricochet back to them and their families in a boomerang catapult, so, they prefer to let the captain and his vice handle the heat with, “I gone, yu try deh, I ain’t messing with no marines.” Mumbling under his breath afterwards, it was overheard the captain resorting to another tongue twister excuse saying that, because he did not allow the US to use a radio station for their announcers to broadcast outside Bourda, the border, Team USA decided to apply a low blow under the belt.

Back on the global stage, the international community witnessed for themselves, the daylight rigging of the election by APNU+AFC Party’s architect, Mr. Bingo, with his fraudulent figures manipulating an unjustified win in favour of his master, the de facto ring leader. They further acknowledged the veracity of the CEO’s farce monopoly to bulldoze GECOM’s Madam Chair and exert a superior autonomy by attempting on four different occasions, enforcing an invalid report, not inconformity with the Madam Chair’s instructions. The ABCEU, OAS, UN, Elder, CARICOM, Commonwealth and GECOM are all peeved, flustered, angry, upset and fed up with the APNU+AFC Party and their affiliates in trying to derail democracy in Guyana with election fraud, perpetual interruptions to the election process and frivolous and vexatious court proceedings. After weeks of advanced, repetitive warnings and advices from the national and international communities to concede defeat, uphold democracy and desist from their flagrant attacks on anyone who dare speak out against the APNU+AFC Party’s misdemeanors, they continue to flounce these notices and pay no heed nor give them any attention.

After deliberately refusing to allow GECOM to declare the PPP/C as the legitimate winner of the election and continue to squat in office, the US has had enough of this nonsense and decided to implement sanctions as a preliminary catalyst to allow the caretaker management team of rogues to come to their senses. The US therefore, did not have to directly advise Mr. “G” or anyone else simply because they did not recognize the APNU+AFC Party as the legitimate negotiator for governmental affairs any longer. This opinion is fully endorsed by the rest of the international community and so they have no reason to deal with the APNU+AFC Party for any official communication or business as the legal representatives or guardians of Guyana. What further embarrassment the APNU+AFC Party is waiting for, they will certainly receive in no uncertain terms. As usual, this simple English language is too complicated for them to understand and they will once again need the service of the CCJ to explain to them what “step aside” means! Today, the entire Guyana is not holding its breath to know the ruling from the High Court because, the result is as clear as the unwritten word “valid.” They are more anxious to skip and gallop on to the next move by GECOM.

Respectfully,

Jai Lall