De truth hurts

Dem boys does gat fuh laugh at some of de things dem does read and hear people talk.Some people vex with the Waterfall paper fuh standing up fuh what is right. Dem same people fuget dat de waterfall paper bin doing dat fuh de past 26 years.

De motto of de paper is if yuh nah stand up for something, you gan fall fuh anything.

Dem boys hear de man wah stand up in front of Eve, accuse de boss man of de Waterfall paper of nah liking certain people. De same man wah seh duh was one of dem certain people. So dem boys gat fuh ask how come he feel dat way and still wuk fuh de boss man fuh 25 years. And how come dem used to be like batty and poe.

Dem boys bin remember how much money de Waterfall boss man bin lose because he stand up fuh de same man wah now throwing shade. Was de same Rubberstamp bin tell de boss man dat so long as de man, wah deh front of Eve, wukkin at de waterfall paper it will not get a single government advertisement.

And it never did fuh ten years.

Dem boys want know if de man wah deh in front of Eve fuget who bin stand up fuh he.

Dem boys remember dat another man, who recently get kick out he wuk in de government, did try fuh mek de same accusation against de Waterfall paper. And dem boys bin had to remind he dat de entire pressroom, except Gildarie, was of one the ethnic groups.

Suh dem boys seh dem can throw all de shade dem want. None nah sticking. De truth is de truth. And de truth hurts.

Talk half and rememba wah old people seh about burning de bridges wah yuh dun cross.