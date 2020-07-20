City Hall to save millions on garbage contracts with acquisition of new trucks – Solid Waste Director

With the acquisition of new trucks, the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) is moving closer to independent solid waste collection.

This is according to M&CC Solid Waste Director, Walter Narine.

In an invited comment with Kaieteur News, the Director of Solid Waste disclosed that the council purchased four compactor trucks and other necessary equipment while noting that it is exploring ways to alleviate the hefty bill with two main garbage contractors —Puran Brothers and Cevon’s Waste Management.

The most recent acquisition was the $34.8 million garbage compactor truck which was presented to the Council by Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Ms. Annette Ferguson on Wednesday last.

He explained that the trucks were handed over to the council along with other machinery including a John Deere tractor and dump trailer. Kaieteur News understands that these were handed over to City Hall as part of Government’s 2019 subvention to that municipality. The total cost of the equipment stands at approximately $9 million.

Narine noted that the trucks and trailer are all in working condition, and are being used to help clear up different wards in the city.

“We have four trucks, we need at least 10. That should be enough to operate on our own,” he added.

He explained that the acquisition of the machinery is all a part of plans by the M&CC to cease paying contractors to pick up solid waste around the City, and instead, provide this service itself.

Narine noted however that the Council has active contracts with the two collectors which are expected to expire in October.

“So, we have to honour that agreement. However, we have been coming up with strategies to reduce the contract cost in light of the fleet of trucks under our control. It is our hope that in time, we would be free of the contractors,” Narine said.

He said that this would help save the Council millions of dollars per year.

At present, City Hall pays approximately $32M per month to Puran Brothers Disposal Services and Cevons’ Waste Management for their services.

Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine also confirmed that the Council has a five-year contract with the two contractors which will end on October 5, 2020.

He said that the Council is looking to lower the monthly cost of garbage collection services from some $32 million to just over $14 million.

The cash strapped council has a history of grappling with ways to cover the multi –million expenditures for garbage collection.

On more than one occasion, the Council has received assistance from the Ministry of Communities to help foot the bill.

However, in November 25, 2018, the major solid waste collectors withdrew their services, after months of operating without being paid. This left the Council with no other alternative than to explore other avenues of keeping the city clean.