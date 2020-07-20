Latest update July 20th, 2020 12:01 AM
In our Saturday edition, we carried a story “Financial Ministry says will come clean on external COVID-19 funding ‘in due course’’ – in that story, we referred to Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo by a false name. This was an error that falls below this publication’s journalistic standards. We offer an unreserved apology to Mr. Nagamootoo.
Jul 19, 2020Following the postponement of a few tournaments this year namely the Indoor Pan Am Cup and the Pan American Challenge/South American Championships that was scheduled to run for June 27th to July...
Jul 19, 2020
Jul 19, 2020
Jul 19, 2020
Jul 18, 2020
Jul 18, 2020
In December 1974, Prime Minister Forbes Burnham, addressed a special congress of his party, at the party’s head office... more
Two women were having a vociferous argument. One of the women was having the better of the other. And the other person realized... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders It is long past time for good sense to prevail in Guyana amongst the leadership of the APNU+AFC coalition... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]