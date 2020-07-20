Latest update July 20th, 2020 12:01 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

APOLOGY

Jul 20, 2020 News 0

In our Saturday edition, we carried a story “Financial Ministry says will come clean on external COVID-19 funding ‘in due course’’ – in that story, we referred to Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo by a false name. This was an error that falls below this publication’s journalistic standards. We offer an unreserved apology to Mr. Nagamootoo.

Similar Articles

Sports

Pan Am youth games scheduled for April 2021

Pan Am youth games scheduled for April 2021

Jul 19, 2020

Following the postponement of a few tournaments this year namely the Indoor Pan Am Cup and the Pan American Challenge/South American Championships that was scheduled to run for June 27th to July...
Read More
Nat Squash Queen Ashley Khalil also played Badminton for Guyana

Nat Squash Queen Ashley Khalil also played...

Jul 19, 2020

Boxing coaches receive AMBC certificates

Boxing coaches receive AMBC certificates

Jul 19, 2020

The Guyana Committee of Services celebrates another anniversary

The Guyana Committee of Services celebrates...

Jul 19, 2020

Loyalty claim Hamid’s Family dominoes title

Loyalty claim Hamid’s Family dominoes title

Jul 18, 2020

Persistent Windies facing tall order after Stokes, Sibley hundreds

Persistent Windies facing tall order after...

Jul 18, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • People are not fooled

    Two women were having a vociferous argument. One of the women was having the better of the other. And the other person realized... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019