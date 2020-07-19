Video surfaces of contractor’s execution

Latest update July 19th, 2020 12:59 AM

New details have emerged as a video surfaced on social media showing the execution of KP Construction’s boss, Kissoondath Premsukh.

The construction site where Premsukh was executed

Premsukh was gunned down in the presence of his clients on Thursday last just after 17:00hrs at a construction sites located at D’Urban Street, Lodge, next door to the Morgan Learning Center.
In the video that surfaced yesterday, Premsukh was seen conversing with two individuals outside the yard of a construction site when a man clad in black jeans with brown, long-sleeve shirt ran up from behind and began shooting at him.
The gunman was seen fleeing up the road. The contractor was seen running into the yard where he collapsed.
One of the individuals who was with the contractor, a male, was not hit but he fell to the ground. A woman plunged into a heap of sand that was close by.
A few dogs that were present also tripped over each other as they scampered away.
Eyewitnesses had detailed that the shooter hopped off a motorcycle and walked up to the contractor and opened fire him. The video depicted the motorcycle riding pass the scene and waiting for Premsukh’s executioner some distance away.
Kaieteur News understands that Premsukh was building a church at the location for the individuals seen conversing with him in the video.

Executed contractor: Kissoondath Premsukh

The clients are said to be a pastor and his wife. Persons who witnessed what transpired said that they had left the scene moments after Premsukh was picked-up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
This newspaper had reached out to the pastor and his wife but they are too traumatized to speak.
Police have so far managed to apprehend a suspect for the shocking killing of the contractor. Sources have told Kaieteur News that the suspect arrested is a businessman well-known to Premsukh.
It was detailed that the contractor would frequent the suspect’s place to imbibe alcohol with friends.
This publication had also received information that police were able to implicate the businessman in the crime after spent shells recovered from the scene matched a licensed firearm that was in his possession.
In a recent development, new details are emerging that the businessman is also a well-known boat captain from the East Coast Demerara (ECD).
The information that was relayed to this media house suggests that suspect in custody might also be linked to a previous attack on the contractor’s life only last month.
Premsukh was shot twice in the leg on Father’s Day while entering a supermarket at Coldingen, ECD. It is unclear whether the businessman held had ordered or paid someone to commit the hit on Premsukh.
Nevertheless, sources said that the motive behind the execution of the contractor was a triangular love affair.
The suspect had reportedly warned the contractor to “back off”.
Family members and friends have described the late Kissoondath Premsukh (Dave) as a hardworking individual who was the backbone of his family.
They have since denied all allegations made that he was involved in a triangular love affair.
The attack can be viewed on the link below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgqDSnU8HeU&feature=youtu.be

