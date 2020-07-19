Thieves with wheelbarrow of booty captured after raiding Friendship bond

Two men are set to be charged after they were captured with items stolen from a Friendship, East Bank Demerara bond.

The men were tied up and later handed over to the police. One man who has been identified as ‘Crappo’ and who was recently released from jail, reportedly managed to elude the security.

Kaieteur News was told that shortly after 2am yesterday, a group of men broke into Mohamed’s Enterprise bond located in the Friendship riverside area.

They reportedly entered through a fence which was under repair. They broke into a bond and gathered construction materials, and boat and car engine parts along with mechanical tools.

They loaded their booty into a wheel barrow and were in the process of leaving when they were stopped by the security on duty. ‘Crappo’, however, managed to escape.

They were later handed over to the police.

The men are said to live right in the Friendship area.