Teen charged with fatal stabbing of fellow villager

A teen was on Friday charged at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court, East Coast Demerara, for the stabbing of a fellow villager.

The defendant, Aquil Farrington, 18, of 486 Dazzel Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool where the charge was read to him via Zoom.

He was not required to plea to the indictable charge which stated that on July 14, 2020, he stabbed and killed Barneth McKenzie, during an altercation at Dazzel.

Magistrate Liverpool granted the defendant bail in the sum of $500,000 with the matter adjourned to August 28, 2020.

According to reports, on July 13, 2020, Farrington was involved in a dispute with the deceased and his elder brother over an evening greeting.

On the day in question, the deceased allegedly attacked Farrington with a cutlass and a piece of iron.

Farrington, who was armed with knife, reportedly retaliated by stabbing the victim several times to the abdomen causing him to collapse to the ground.

The deceased was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched and Farrington was later arrested and charged with manslaughter.