Teen charged with fatal stabbing of fellow villager

Latest update July 19th, 2020 12:59 AM
A teen was on Friday charged at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court, East Coast Demerara, for the stabbing of a fellow villager.
The defendant, Aquil Farrington, 18, of 486 Dazzel Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool where the charge was read to him via Zoom.
He was not required to plea to the indictable charge which stated that on July 14, 2020, he stabbed and killed Barneth McKenzie, during an altercation at Dazzel.
Magistrate Liverpool granted the defendant bail in the sum of $500,000 with the matter adjourned to August 28, 2020.
According to reports, on July 13, 2020, Farrington was involved in a dispute with the deceased and his elder brother over an evening greeting.
On the day in question, the deceased allegedly attacked Farrington with a cutlass and a piece of iron.
Farrington, who was armed with knife, reportedly retaliated by stabbing the victim several times to the abdomen causing him to collapse to the ground.
The deceased was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched and Farrington was later arrested and charged with manslaughter.
Jul 19, 2020Following the postponement of a few tournaments this year namely the Indoor Pan Am Cup and the Pan American Challenge/South American Championships that was scheduled to run for June 27th to July...
Jul 19, 2020
Jul 19, 2020
Jul 19, 2020
Jul 18, 2020
Jul 18, 2020
In December 1974, Prime Minister Forbes Burnham, addressed a special congress of his party, at the party’s head office... more
By Mikaila Prince Close to a month after the award of the $352M sea defence project to Brian Tiwari’s BK International... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders It is long past time for good sense to prevail in Guyana amongst the leadership of the APNU+AFC coalition... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]