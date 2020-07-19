Rigging wuss dan Corona-virus

Latest update July 19th, 2020 12:59 AM
Jul 19, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Dem Boys Seh…
Dem CARI-CUM leaders dem frighten rigging more dan dem frighten Corona-virus and hurricanes. Dat is why after de Mingo-Bingo, dem leaders decide fuh come to Guyana.
Dem come because dem concern dat de rigging virus could spread to dem small islands.
It could contaminate dem country politics. It could dutty dem politics. It could cause commotion, confusion and civil wars. Dem small islands peaceful; dem nah want dis type of behavior deh.
But dem also know dat when Guyana gat problem. it does export it.
Guyanese does run deh fuh escape de pressure back home and dem does tek way jobs, women and men.
Dem CARI-CUM leaders nah want de rigging virus meet dem country. Dem want quarantine it. So dem come fuh see how dem could help.
But dem could never cater for wha dem had to meet up. De Rigadier had them pon a goose chase. He tell dem send a team, we gon recount. When dem send de team, court action file to stop de recount.
One of dem Prime Minister done read de Rigadier like a storybook. He see through de man like if he was clear plastic. And he done know things nah gon end well.
Dem CARI-CUM leaders nah want riggers sitting down around table with dem. In fact, dem don’t want to sit down fuh talk with no sanctimonious gangsta. Dem tun up dem nose pon dat sort of behavior. One ah dem call it demonic.
But most important of all, dem leaders rememba wha de damage wha de Rigger-in-Chief cause to dem small islands.
Dem had one facility wha did allow dem fuh use dem money fuh buy thing in dem other islands. When de Rigger-in-Chief dun with it, it collapse.
Dem leaders nah wan CARI-CUM collapse.
Talk half and wait fuh de backlash.
