Investigations reveal ‘Bobcat’ caused deadly Banks DIH warehouse collapse

Investigations have revealed that a ‘Bobcat’ machine had accidently caused the collapse of a Banks DIH building that killed two construction workers on July 8.

The fatal incident took place around 13:00hrs that day during a demolition exercise at the warehouse located at Ruimveldt Industrial Site, Georgetown.

It was reported that the building had collapsed without warning on employees of a construction company called Home Designs. Three of the employees had escaped with minor injuries while two died.

One of the workers, identified as Jagmohan Bissessar, 61, of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD), succumbed to his injuries hours after the incident occurred.

His colleague, Anthony Lowe, 25, died eight days later while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Officials had promised that an investigation would have been launched to determine what caused the sudden fall of the building.

Kaieteur News learnt that the boom of a ‘Bobcat’ machine accidently hit the main pillar of the structure causing it come down all at once. It was detailed that the Bobcat was at the time being used to remove debris from under the building. The workers killed and those injured were having lunch when the partly demolished structure fell on them.