Investigations reveal ‘Bobcat’ caused deadly Banks DIH warehouse collapse

Latest update July 19th, 2020 12:59 AM
Investigations have revealed that a ‘Bobcat’ machine had accidently caused the collapse of a Banks DIH building that killed two construction workers on July 8.
The fatal incident took place around 13:00hrs that day during a demolition exercise at the warehouse located at Ruimveldt Industrial Site, Georgetown.
It was reported that the building had collapsed without warning on employees of a construction company called Home Designs. Three of the employees had escaped with minor injuries while two died.
One of the workers, identified as Jagmohan Bissessar, 61, of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD), succumbed to his injuries hours after the incident occurred.
His colleague, Anthony Lowe, 25, died eight days later while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Officials had promised that an investigation would have been launched to determine what caused the sudden fall of the building.
Kaieteur News learnt that the boom of a ‘Bobcat’ machine accidently hit the main pillar of the structure causing it come down all at once. It was detailed that the Bobcat was at the time being used to remove debris from under the building. The workers killed and those injured were having lunch when the partly demolished structure fell on them.
Jul 19, 2020Following the postponement of a few tournaments this year namely the Indoor Pan Am Cup and the Pan American Challenge/South American Championships that was scheduled to run for June 27th to July...
Jul 19, 2020
Jul 19, 2020
Jul 19, 2020
Jul 18, 2020
Jul 18, 2020
In December 1974, Prime Minister Forbes Burnham, addressed a special congress of his party, at the party’s head office... more
By Mikaila Prince Close to a month after the award of the $352M sea defence project to Brian Tiwari’s BK International... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders It is long past time for good sense to prevail in Guyana amongst the leadership of the APNU+AFC coalition... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]