Latest update July 19th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Investigations reveal ‘Bobcat’ caused deadly Banks DIH warehouse collapse

Jul 19, 2020 News 0

Investigations have revealed that a ‘Bobcat’ machine had accidently caused the collapse of a Banks DIH building that killed two construction workers on July 8.

Dead: Anthony Lowe

The collapsed building that resulted in the death of the two workers00

The fatal incident took place around 13:00hrs that day during a demolition exercise at the warehouse located at Ruimveldt Industrial Site, Georgetown.
It was reported that the building had collapsed without warning on employees of a construction company called Home Designs. Three of the employees had escaped with minor injuries while two died.
One of the workers, identified as Jagmohan Bissessar, 61, of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD), succumbed to his injuries hours after the incident occurred.
His colleague, Anthony Lowe, 25, died eight days later while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Officials had promised that an investigation would have been launched to determine what caused the sudden fall of the building.
Kaieteur News learnt that the boom of a ‘Bobcat’ machine accidently hit the main pillar of the structure causing it come down all at once. It was detailed that the Bobcat was at the time being used to remove debris from under the building. The workers killed and those injured were having lunch when the partly demolished structure fell on them.

 

 

Similar Articles

Sports

Pan Am youth games scheduled for April 2021

Pan Am youth games scheduled for April 2021

Jul 19, 2020

Following the postponement of a few tournaments this year namely the Indoor Pan Am Cup and the Pan American Challenge/South American Championships that was scheduled to run for June 27th to July...
Read More
Nat Squash Queen Ashley Khalil also played Badminton for Guyana

Nat Squash Queen Ashley Khalil also played...

Jul 19, 2020

Boxing coaches receive AMBC certificates

Boxing coaches receive AMBC certificates

Jul 19, 2020

The Guyana Committee of Services celebrates another anniversary

The Guyana Committee of Services celebrates...

Jul 19, 2020

Loyalty claim Hamid’s Family dominoes title

Loyalty claim Hamid’s Family dominoes title

Jul 18, 2020

Persistent Windies facing tall order after Stokes, Sibley hundreds

Persistent Windies facing tall order after...

Jul 18, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019