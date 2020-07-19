Guyana’s request for World Bank COVID aid languishes for four months

It has been four months since Guyana approached the World Bank for emergency aid under a Rapid Response Emergency Facility to combat the COVID-19 pandemic but there has been no announced approval from the bank.

The bank has not handed any aid to Guyana under any of its COVID-19 relief programmes, further buttressing worry that Guyana’s protracted electoral process now morphed into a blatant attempt by the governing APNU+AFC Coalition to rig the elections. It has damaged the country’s international standing so badly that it has impaired its ability to secure international aid.

Banks and other financial institutions had been challenged since March by more than 80 global organizations to advocate for a credible electoral process and the installation of a lawful government, and to withdraw their support if that is not ensured.

The country has received international concerns since March, when the District Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, fraudulently altered the results of that region’s elections twice.

More lately, leaders in the Coalition and its enablers undermining Guyana’s democracy have begun to face sanctions in the form of visa restrictions from the United States.

In March, the lack of recognition for Venezuela’s government had caused the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to refuse to consider the Bolivarian Republic’s request for COVID-19 financial aid.

The IMF had said that its refusal was premised on the fact that there is not enough clarity on the legitimacy of Venezuela’s government, since it could not boast the recognition of the international community due to flawed elections.

The Coalition government had joined the Lima Group and the Organisation of American States (OAS) in condemning Venezuela. However, in Guyana’s case, Coalition officials are accusing the international community of interfering in the affairs of a sovereign state.

Nevertheless, with the Guyana APNU+AFC Coalition actively supporting attempts to force an elections declaration on the basis of Mingo’s fraudulent results, the OAS Permanent Council and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) both have meetings scheduled this week to decide what they will do about Guyana.

Caretaker Finance Minister, Winston Jordan, had reported in mid-March that he applied to the World Bank for aid.

Despite the fact that Guyana had been identified by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a partner of the World Bank, as one of the most ill-prepared countries in the hemisphere along with Haiti, the World Bank continued to rack up assistance for countries around the world with Guyana being left in the cold.

“In countries where there are limitations in healthcare systems, the international community must step in to help them avert a humanitarian crisis,” the IMF had stated.

Jordan had told the state-owned National Communications Network (NCN) in April that the last communication he got from the Bank was that it is “doing the assessment”.

In mid-May, the World Bank had already assisted or was actively assisting 100 countries with their COVID-19 response. Days after that was reported, the state newspaper, Guyana Chronicle reported on April 24 ‘World Bank injects US$1M into Guyana COVID-19 fight’ based on a letter Minister Jordan said he received from the World Bank.

However, there was no public release from the Government on the details of said injection.

Kaieteur News called the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Wanita Huburn, to enquire, but she didn’t answer. This newspaper also emailed Huburn, asking for a copy of the letter to provide coverage.

She did not respond.

As for the World Bank, which indicates such information on its website, there was no public statement indicating it had approved said funds. It became apparent that Guyana had not actually received funding from the Bank. It had only been notified that it is one of the 64 very vulnerable International Development Association (IDA) countries that could apply for aid under the Bank’s Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (PEF).

With the US growing more frustrated at the Guyana government’s refusal to demit office, it is very unlikely that it will utilise its power as the largest shareholder in the World Bank, to support the approval of any aid to Guyana at this time.