E’bo man walks free after pleading guilty of nephew’s killing

A man who pleaded guilty to killing his nephew on the Essequbio Coast in 2018, was set free Friday after a trial in the High Court.

The accused, who was identified as Kendrick Armogan called ‘Ricky’, was sentenced to 27 months on a manslaughter charge after appearing before Justice Sandil Kissoon via a Zoom meeting.

The man was set free, however, since he had already served his time in remand, which commenced in 2018.

The charge read that on April 23, 2018 at Bush Lot on the Essequibo Coast, Armogan unlawfully killed his nephew Naresh Ramdass. When asked to plead to the charge, the accused pleaded guilty.

The facts of the case read that on Monday, April 23, 2018, at about 12:45hrs, the accused and deceased had an argument in their yard. Shortly after the argument, the accused’s older nephew was seen walking the accused out of the yard and he tried to calm him down. While exiting the yard, the accused had a brown handled knife in his hand.

As the accused nephew was walking him to the head of the street, the deceased opened the gate and ran behind the accused. He had a wood in his hand. The deceased then rushed toward the accused and hit him with the wood.

The two started scuffling and it was during this time that Armogan got hold of the knife and stabbed the deceased.

According to the postmortem report, there was evidence of blunt and sharp force injuries to the body of Ramdass and on stab wound to the right chest.

Since the accused pleaded guilty to the charge, Justice Kissoon deducted a third from a 25-year base. The judge took into consideration time served in remand, aggravating factors leading to the death of Ramdass, the weapon used and the fact that the deceased was the aggressor.

After all considerations, the accused was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment, but since he had already served that time in remand, he was allowed to walk free.