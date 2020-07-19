Bisram’s mother, accomplice jailed 1 year each in $4M cop-bribery case

One week after Sharmilla Inderjali, mother of extradited US-based businessman, Marcus Bisram, and her co-accused, Maryanna Lionel, were found guilty of offering a police officer $4M to suppress evidence in an alleged murder case, the women were on Friday sentenced to one year imprisonment each.

The defendants appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly who handed down the sentencing. In handing down the sentence, the Magistrate stated that there is sufficient evidence against the defendants and as such, she found them guilty of the offence.

Inderjali, 45, of Number 72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and Lionel, 25, sister of one of the accused charged with the killing of Faiyaz Narinedatt, were out on a total of $3M bail.

It is alleged that the women, during the month of November 2016, offered a detective at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, $4M for him to suppress evidence against Bisram.

Bisram of Number 70 Village Corentyne, Berbice, and the United States of America, was charged with the murder of Narinedatt which allegedly took place between October 31, 2016 and November 1, 2016 at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

He was charged along with Orlando Dickie, 39, of Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown; Radesh Motie, 39, an excavator operator, of 124 Number 78 Village, Corentyne, Berbice; Diadath Datt, 18, of 98 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice; Harripaul Parsram, 49, of 164 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and Niran Yacoob, 37, of 65 Number 67 Village, Corentyne Berbice.

It is alleged that Bisram procured Dickie, Motie, Datt, Parsram and Yacoob to murder Narinedatt.

While a judge recently ruled that there is insufficient evidence against Bisram and the matter was discharged, the other accused men were committed to stand trial at the Berbice High Court.

According to reports, on the day of the killing, Bisram had a party at his home, which Narinedatt and a few others attended.

At some point, Narinedatt went to the back of the yard to urinate. Bisram allegedly followed Narinedatt and began making sexual advances towards him. It was reported that Narine slapped Bisram and pushed him away.

It was then that Bisram allegedly instructed his friends to kill Narinedatt. It was reported that the overseas-based Guyanese told his friends, he would ensure they would not be caught.

Several men allegedly beat Narinedatt at the businessman’s premises.

He was reportedly then taken to a roadway and beaten until he fell into a drain. The men then reportedly took the carpenter by vehicle to Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, where they dumped him on the road and drove over it with a car to make it appear like a road accident.

Bisram was arrested in New York after the Government of Guyana asked for him to be extradited. He was finally brought back last year and formally charged.