Bandits abandon robbery attempt after cashier fights back

Police are investigating an attempted robbery at the New World Supermarket located at Lot 13 Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

According to police officials, about 11:35hrs yesterday, two men wearing COVID-19 masks, entered the supermarket posing as customers.

According to police reports “whilst in the vicinity of the cashier counter, one of the male pulled out a cutlass from his waist and started to fire several chops at the cashier and the other male took out a suspected firearm from his waist and held on to the owner.”

Police said that the cashier started fighting which resulted in the two suspects abandoning what was a clear robbery attempt.

They escaped on foot.

Kaieteur News understands that during the ordeal, the cashier received injuries to his right middle finger and upper back.

Police visited the scene at approximately 11:50 and an investigation has since been launched into the matter.

The supermarket is owned and operated by a Chinese businessman, Xiu Yu Qiu, 48.

The businesswoman is assisted by her son, Jun Yi Ku, who works as the cashier at the business.

This is not the first robbery attempt on the business. In December 2016, three armed bandits invaded the supermarket and escaped with approximately $300,000 in cash after beating the owner and her husband.