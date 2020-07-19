Public Infrastructure, GPL refuse to release contracts on $352M sea defence, $587M bucket trucks

By Mikaila Prince

Despite a series of requests sent to these agencies, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MoPI) as well as the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) have refused to share with Kaieteur News, the contracts of the $352M awarded to BK International Incorporated for a sea defence project in Region Five, as well as the $587M spent to procure eight trucks.

Previously, Kaieteur News had reported that the Public Infrastructure Ministry as well and GPL had, within a space of a few days, awarded two multi-million contracts—one to repair 500 meters of sea defence in Content, Mahaicony in Region Five and the other to procure eight bucket trucks to conduct maintenance works for the state-run power agency.

Following the awarding of the $352M contract to BK, which was signed on June 24, Kaieteur News reached out to the MoPI via eight separate emails and a series of phone calls, requesting that the Ministry release the contract. This was with the intention of ascertaining the details of the project such as start to end date, the scope of works, specifics on how the money would be spent, among other crucial details.

On Kaieteur News’ sixth request, the Public Infrastructure Ministry via its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Krest Cummings, had finally responded. She told this publication in an email on July 13 that, “I am seeking approval from my superiors to release the requested document to you on behalf of the Sea & River Defence Department”. Cummings said that a follow-up would be completed until July 15 and linked this to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, two days after the promised deadline, no response was provided to Kaieteur News regarding the publication of the contract. Several calls were made to Cummings’ office and two additional emails were sent to her, but still no response was provided. This is the same predicament Kaieteur News faced with the publication of the $587M allocated for the eight bucket trucks by GPL.

In a statement by GPL dated at June 22, the agency had revealed that no monies were paid to the Massy Motors, the contractor selected to procure eight bucket trucks which carried a price tag of $587 million—despite a purchase order illustrating otherwise. In addition, but most importantly, the agency failed to give specific costs new equipment. In light of this omission, an email was sent to GPL’s PRO, Shevion Sears Murray, in which the contract was requested to be released, in order to ascertain how much was spent on the cost of the equipment, the cost of retrofitting, the freight, certifying, as well as the insurance for the bucket trucks in question.

A series of phone calls and emails were sent to the PRO, all of which went unanswered. Up to press time last evening, no response from GPL or MoPI was provided to this publication’s requests.

The awarding of these contracts has raised questions about transparency of government spending in general, and specifically the giving out of contracts during a very contentious period. To compound issues, public accountability advocates have argued that the governing Coalition lacks the authority in itself to approve of these contracts owing to the fact that Cabinet is required to give the green light for any contract worth in excess of $15M; Cabinet was nullified with the dissolution of Parliament in December of 2019 and that status quo remains until a final declaration of the March 2, General and Regional Elections is announced, a President is sworn, and a new Cabinet is selected.