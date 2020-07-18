UK announces “consequences” for undemocratic Guyana Gov’t

Latest update July 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Following the imposition of sanctions on Guyana government officials from the United States on Wednesday, the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, Dominic Raab, has announced that the country will not hesitate to inflict “consequences” for an undemocratic Guyana government.

UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab

Raab, in a statement to the press yesterday, made highlight of the electoral impasse which has gripped the country for over four months. No electorate should have to wait that long for a final declaration of election results, the Foreign Secretary said, while adding that the UK is disappointed by the ongoing attempts to “frustrate the will of the people.”
He also highlighted that the high-level team from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) had scrutinized the concluded national recount, thereby clearing the way to declare a legitimate result. “That,” Raab said, “should now happen.”
It is against this that the Foreign Secretary went on to warn that any government sworn in on the basis of non-credible results will face “strong international condemnation and consequences”, noting that the UK has started the process of putting those consequences in place.

