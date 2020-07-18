Stop abusing everyone who dares to suggest that you lost the election – Former Business Minister to APNU+AFC

In what he dubbed a final appeal to the APNU+AFC government, former Business Minister and AFC Executive, Hans Dominic Gaskin last night called on the coalition to cease its attempts to rig Guyana’s elections, and stop abusing everyone who suggests that it lost.

The coalition has viciously attacked many who speak out against it, including CARICOM leaders who advocate for the region to maintain the highest democratic principles.

“You are losing political ground,” Gaskin said. “You cannot win this battle. Find a way out today.”

Gaskin, who is also the President’s son-in-law, said it is very clear that the David Granger government has lost its bid for re-election, and that “no fancy legal maneuvers” can change that.

“They only serve to delay the inevitable and raise tensions among our people, while exacerbating the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gaskin warned.

Noting that the major parties rely heavily on race-voting to shore up their support bases, Gaskin said that it is regrettable that the younger generation of Afro-Guyanese politicians “will be saddled with the consequences of what has taken place over the last four months” should they choose to join APNU or AFC.

“I tend to shy away from race issues,” he stated, “because I believe that the process of enlightenment is an intergenerational one in which our actions speak louder than our words. Having said this, I feel compelled, as the proud son of a black man, to comment on the future of Afro-Guyanese political leadership, in the context of the current situation. I find it regrettable that the younger generation of Afro-Guyanese politicians, should they choose to further their political careers within APNU or the AFC, will be saddled with the consequences of what has taken place over the last four months. This year, I have seen many bright shining young stars from all the political parties, and it is my sincere belief that those in the APNU+AFC camp will pay the heaviest price for what has occurred. While I hope that this does not happen, I cannot ignore the PNC’s prolonged stint in opposition post-1992.”

At the time, Guyana had had the first free and fair election in decades, which saw the PPP/C winning and retaining office until 2015 when it was defeated by a coalition of parties, the PNC being the largest.

Gaskin is the most prominent member of the APNU+AFC coalition to have spoken out against the APNU+AFC’s support of repeated attempts to rig the results of the elections in its favour. In the most recent attempt, the process has come just about full circle, back to the fraudulent declaration produced by condemned Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo on March 13. The APNU+AFC coalition has endorsed the use of that declaration as part of the basis on which a final declaration is made, in clear opposition to the legitimate results of the national vote recount, which shows that the PPP/C has won the elections.

In endorsing the recount results as the accurate reflection of the will of the people, Gaskin said that the coalition would have to explain clearly to its supporters why it has thrown its weight behind Mingo’s “clumsy attempt to fraudulently alter the results” in its favour.

He said “The coalition leadership needs to be honest with its supporters about the Mingo declaration, and answer the simple question – were Mingo’s numbers accurate or not?”

Its leaders have refused to acknowledge the fraud committed by Mingo, which led to the national recount. President Granger has, instead, falsely stated that “irregularities” as those alleged by the coalition during the national recount are what led to the national recount. In his post, Gaskin challenged the government to defend their support of those figures:

“If they believe that Mingo’s numbers were accurate, they need to explain clearly to their supporters:

1. Why the recount of the same ballots produced such a vastly different result; and

2. Why, up to now, neither they nor GECOM can provide a breakdown of the contentious Region 4 results; or better yet, copies of the corresponding Statements of Poll. The PPP was able to do so within forty-eight hours of the close of poll.”

The media has repeatedly questioned officials representing the coalition about publishing its statements of poll, which it claims show it won the election. It has refused many times, with PNCR Executive Aubrey Norton telling reporters during the recount, that the coalition makes no apologies for keeping the statements of poll hidden from the public.

Gaskin said that if the coalition finds Mingo’s numbers to be accurate, then it must explain what possible cause could lead it to endorse a declaration based on those numbers.

“While I empathize with many who do not wish to see the PPP return to power,” the AFC Executive added, “the harm that will certainly ensue can never justify what is contemplated. Our political system may not be perfect, but trust in our electoral system is paramount.”

Gaskin said that it is difficult to fathom how a country could be arguing over an election which was so smoothly conducted, four and a half months down the line.

“The ballots were placed in sealed boxes, he said, “which in turn were stored in sealed containers, unboxed only during the recount process, and subsequently replaced. So the evidence remains intact.

No amount of shifting narratives, specious arguments, contrived reports or court rulings can change the contents of those [2,339] ballot boxes, in which the net will of the people of this country is expressed.”

Gaskin said that what the coalition should be focused on is ensuring that in 2025, the Guyanese electorate prefers an APNU+AFC government over the PPP/C, instead of trying to change what is already done.