Security guard arrested for shooting at unarmed fisherman

Latest update July 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
Police yesterday arrested a security guard and seized his weapon after he was seen, in a video posted on social media, discharging a live round at an unarmed fisherman. The confrontation took place at the Pritipaul Singh wharf located at McDoom, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
In the video, the fisherman who was in a small boat tied to the wharf was seen exchanging harsh words with the security guard – Kaieteur News has been unable to find out the identity of either men. The fisherman speaking to him (the guard) appeared to have aggravated the situation. Things then escalated and the security guard began throwing an iron anchor attached to the end of a rope at the fisherman’s boat, eventually hauling it in close to the wharf. When the fisherman was close enough, the guard let go of the rope, pulled a hand gun from his waist and fired a round at the fisherman. The unarmed fisherman avoided the bullet by taking shelter under the wharf.
Sources told this publication that the security guard works at the wharf and is known for threatening persons during disputes. He is currently held at the Brickdam Police Station where investigators are trying to ascertain what led to the confrontation between the two.
