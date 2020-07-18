President refuses to elaborate on response to sanctions threat

Ever since the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Wednesday announced that top officials in the incumbent Coalition regime would face visa sanctions, de facto President David Granger is yet to offer a direct response to the threat.

On Wednesday, America’s chief diplomat had announced that the upper eulachon of the Coalition part along with financiers and family members will be subject to visa restrictions, for their involvement in the rigging of the March 2020 Elections.

Pompeo also called on President Granger to step aside and allow the rightful winners of the March 2 Election to take office. Shortly after, an unsigned statement emerged from “the Government of Guyana” expressing “regret” that such a move was taken by the US.

The statement said that “The Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana [Executive Branch] regret the decision announced by the Department of State of the United States of America.”

It added that “The conduct of Guyana’s General and Regional Elections is the responsibility of the Elections Commission, which is an independent authority under the Constitution of Guyana. The Executive Branch does not conduct elections. The Commission has made no declaration of results.”

“A challenge to matters arising out of those elections is still before Supreme Court and is entirely the responsibility of the judicial branch. The Executive Branch of Government has not participated in undermining the electoral process and urges all countries interested in Guyana’s development to await the logical and legal conclusion of the process which is being managed by the Elections Commission, in accordance with the Constitution of Guyana. The Executive arm has not interfered in the functioning of the Elections Commission,” the statement from the Government said.

On Thursday, Kaieteur News contacted the President through his Director of Public Information and Press Service, Arianna Gordon, with direct questions relating to the pronouncements made by Mike Pompeo and other issues.

On the issue of the threat of sanctions, Kaieteur News asked President Granger to give a direct response as the incumbent Head of State. The answer given was that “The Government of Guyana [Executive Branch] has issued a response to the decision taken by the United States Department of State on the matter of visa restrictions. President David Granger sits at the helm of the Executive Branch.”

A copy of the very statement sent out on Wednesday was also attached with no other answer given.

Next, the President was also asked to share his sentiments on Canada and the UK signaling sanctions on the Coalition as well. The response was that, “President David Granger has maintained that he will abide by the Constitution, decisions of the Court and any declaration made by the Elections Commission. The President cannot comment on sanctions that may be implemented by other countries.”

Attacks

Among the other pressing electoral matters President Granger was asked to comment on were the blatant attacks by coalition supporters and executives on international and regional government officials and others who sought to weigh in on Guyana’s political situation or who are involved in the elections process.

Over the past few weeks, citizen have borne witness to attacks on the Former CARICOM Chair, Mia Mottley, the current CARICOM Chair, Ralph Gonsalves, Former Barbadian Prime Minister Owen Arthur, the GECOM Chair, Justice Claudette Singh, her attorney; Kim Kyte Thomas among others.

These attacks have been carried out by executive members of the Coalition. Against that backdrop, the President was asked whether such attacks were approved by him and if not, what reprimand would be had for the offenders.

The answer given to this was “President David Granger has not attacked any international, regional or local official nor has he sanctioned any attacks.”

Kaieteur News asked directly whether the President was going to directly condemn the attacks, in particular the mock funeral of the GECOM chair in effigy which took place near State House by APNU+AFC supporters.

“It is not the policy of the APNU+AFC administration to indulge in such conduct,” the President replied.