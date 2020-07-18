Non-existence weapons of mass destruction

Latest update July 18th, 2020 12:03 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
I find no comfort in discourse in the Letters` Column since it is often used to personalize issues as well as to spew dogma and subjectively pontificate. However, for the records and those who are disposed to hearing what others have to say, it occurred to me that I should make the following facts public.
I listened to the press conference of the American Ambassador. When asked about the fraud uncovered during the recount, she referenced the CARICOM report. That report indicated that there was no evidence of fraud. Prime Minister Mottley also relied on that element of the report in her statement on the matter.
In a meeting at GECOM on July 13, I referenced the evidence pertaining to the dead for whom votes were cast. A PPP/C nominated commissioner retorted that there was no such evidence. The Chairperson responded that GECOM was in receipt of death certificates for persons for whom votes were cast.
In an earlier submission to the Commission: The Case for Non-Declaration, I indicated that at least 61 death certificates were availed to GECOM, during the recount, of dead persons for whom votes were cast. I also opined that this information must have been withheld from the CARICOM observers for them to have reported that there were allegations of dead voters but no evidence.
There is a song sheet out there that reminds me of the Weapons of Mass Destruction that was the reason for the invasion of Iraq. Alas, no such weapons were found nor evidence of their existence. But regime change was achieved; thousands killed and Iraq is yet to return to stability and civility.
Yours truly,
Vincent Alexander
GECOM Commissioner
Jul 17, 2020Twenty-two year-old Saints Hockey Club (SHC) left-back Paramanand Andy Dindial, who has been a member of the club for eight years; since its formation in 2012, is looking to get back on the pitch...
Jul 17, 2020
Jul 16, 2020
Jul 16, 2020
Jul 15, 2020
Jul 15, 2020
In my column of Monday, May 25, 2020 under the title: “The APNU+AFC losing the battle because of their insults,” I wrote... more
The APNU+AFC has disgraced Guyana. Never before have so many countries, respected international organizations and individuals... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Governments around the world, including in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, have emerged as... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]