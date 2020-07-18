Loyalty claim Hamid’s Family dominoes title

Loyalty of West Demerara were crowned champions of the Hamid’s Family dominoes competition which culminated on Sunday last at Tarla Dam, Zeeburg, West Coast Demerara.

Loyalty marked 77 games with Orin Favourite scoring the maximum of 18 to earn the most valuable player prize, while Desmond Khan contributed 15.

Gold for Money of Georgetown took the runner up spot after finishing on 70 games, while West Demerara’s Quiet Storm placed third on 65 games. Clearance Whitehead and John Chance made 16 and 14 games respectively for the runner up side.

Loyalty collected a trophy and $100,000, Gold for Money received a trophy and $60,000 while Quiet Storm pocketed $30,000. Among the sponsors were Hamish Mohamed and Ryan Boodhoo.

Meanwhile, Mark Wiltshire in collaboration with Orin Favourite will be hosting another competition starting at 13:30hrs on Saturday at Turning Point.

Entrance fee is $12,000 and the winning team will take home $120,000, runner up $60,000 and third place $30,000. The competition will conclude on Sunday. Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672 for registration.