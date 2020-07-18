Humble Appeal to President

DEAR MR. PRESIDENT,

I humbly appeal to you to end the electoral legal proceedings and concede defeat. I voted for you. Supporters I interacted with say they want this matter to end. We are tired of it being prolonged. There is nothing that can be done to extend your stay in office or provide an opening for your victory. It is all over. Out of your own decency, accept the result of the recount and congratulate the winner.

You are embarrassing yourself, family, party, government, supporters, Africans, and country. Why would you want to be considered President out of electoral fraud? Not because your mentor, Forbes Burnham, engaged in electoral riggings, you must follow suit to remain in office. Now is a different time period. Electoral fraud is not permissible like how we got away with it in 2015 through fake SOPs.

The entire world is against your administration. The entire world has accepted that you lost the elections. No court will provide you an opening to have GECOM declare you victorious. GECOM has already stated that the recount would be used to declare the winner. The CCJ ruled that only the recount must be used for a declaration; the numbers can’t be adjusted. Those numbers clearly showed our party lost. Why are you allowing underlings to delay the process and frustrating the nation from moving on. Tell your underlings who have approached the court to stop and desist. Instruct them to withdraw the case before the Chief Justice.

I advise that you instruct your man, our man, GECOM CEO Lowenfield, to follow the instruction of the chair and bring the process to closure. Give the right numbers as requested by the Chair. Desmond Hoyte did the right thing in 1992 and would have done so again were he the incumbent now. Your entire reputation has now been damaged in refusing to accept defeat. You can still salvage your reputation by bringing the process to an end. More legal battles and shenanigans would make it very difficult to salvage our party and return it to government come next election. It is better to concede now so we can start rebuilding.

Yours truly,

Nigel Philadelphia