Latest update July 18th, 2020 12:08 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

God will not honour wrongdoing!

Jul 18, 2020 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,

As a servant of the living God, I strongly condemn the recent mock funeral carried out by Coalition followers against the ĢECOM chairman, Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh. In the Name of the Lord Jesus Christ, I rebuke President David Granger for having allowed this occult, dangerous and ungodly behaviour by his supporters . Mr. President, I remind you Sir that promotion comes neither from the East nor the West not the South. GOD is the righteous judge of all the earth. He sets up and He puts down rulers. The Most High rules in the kingdom of men and gives it to whomsoever He wills, even to the basest of men, for His purpose. I counsel you to turn from wrongdoing and seek His forgiveness. God will not honour wrongdoing.

Sincerely in Christ’s service,
Bernice Walcott

Similar Articles

Sports

SHC defender Dindial recovered and rearing to go

SHC defender Dindial recovered and rearing to go

Jul 17, 2020

Twenty-two year-old Saints Hockey Club (SHC) left-back Paramanand Andy Dindial, who has been a member of the club for eight years; since its formation in 2012, is looking to get back on the pitch...
Read More
Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes steel England after early drama

Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes steel England after early...

Jul 17, 2020

Series “wide open”, cautions Holder, as history beckons

Series “wide open”, cautions Holder, as...

Jul 16, 2020

GABF will not participate in FIBA Skills challenge

GABF will not participate in FIBA Skills

Jul 16, 2020

Woodroffe optimistic about Junior Pan Am C/Ship being played

Woodroffe optimistic about Junior Pan Am C/Ship...

Jul 15, 2020

RHTYSC, BCB launch Basil Butcher Trust Project in tribute to West Indies legend

RHTYSC, BCB launch Basil Butcher Trust Project in...

Jul 15, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019