God will not honour wrongdoing!

DEAR EDITOR,

As a servant of the living God, I strongly condemn the recent mock funeral carried out by Coalition followers against the ĢECOM chairman, Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh. In the Name of the Lord Jesus Christ, I rebuke President David Granger for having allowed this occult, dangerous and ungodly behaviour by his supporters . Mr. President, I remind you Sir that promotion comes neither from the East nor the West not the South. GOD is the righteous judge of all the earth. He sets up and He puts down rulers. The Most High rules in the kingdom of men and gives it to whomsoever He wills, even to the basest of men, for His purpose. I counsel you to turn from wrongdoing and seek His forgiveness. God will not honour wrongdoing.

Sincerely in Christ’s service,

Bernice Walcott