Gary Best dangerous driving trial to commence on October 6th

Four months after Former Chief of Staff, Gary Best, was charged for driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of national cyclist, Jude Bentley, his trial on the dangerous driving charge is set to commence on October 6, 2020.

Best is out on $500,000, bail which was granted to him on his first appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. He was not required to plea to the indictable charge which stated that on February 8, 2020, at Clive Lloyd Drive, Georgetown, he drove motor vehicle PRR 8182 in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Bentley.

Best was also charged in the traffic court for driving under the influence of alcohol. He denied the charge which stated that on February 8, 2020, at Clive Lloyd Drive, Georgetown, he drove motor vehicle PRR 8182 while his blood alcohol level was at .85 micrograms. Best was granted self-bail on that charge and released on his own recognizance.

The PNCR Executive Member is being represented by attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes. On a previous hearing of the matter Hughes had told the court that his client has served his country for nearly 35 years. The lawyer went on to represent that Best also served as a presidential advisor, a member of the Legal Aid Clinic and is the recipient of a Medal of Service. Hughes also highlighted that his client is married and a father of one who resides at 108 Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara with his family.

Kaieteur News has reported that the accident occurred at around 5:00 am on February 8, 2020. Jude Bentley was struck by a black Land Cruiser which was being driven by Rear Admiral (ret’d) and Former Chief-of-Staff Gary Best. Reports indicate that Best and Bentley were heading in the eastern direction when the former slammed into the cyclist, taking down a utility pole located on a median at the same time. According to the facts of the charge, a breathalyzer test was conducted on Best moments after the accident and it revealed that he was over the legal limit of alcohol which is .35.

Best was asked to lodge his passport and to report to the Traffic Headquarters once per month at 9am to the Officer-in-Charge until the completion of the matter, as conditions attached to bail.

Magistrate Rondel Weever is presiding over the matter.