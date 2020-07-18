Latest update July 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Foulis man sentenced to two years for armed robbery against pensioner

Jul 18, 2020 News 0

Seelall also called “Papo” was sentenced to two years in prison for armed robbery yesterday at the Vigilance Magistrate Court.
According to the charge, on Monday, July 13, the 47-year-old resident of Lot 19 Foulis Housing Scheme East Coast Demerara, robbed a man of a gold bangle valued at $80,000 GYD. The victim is a 61-year-old Mahadia Arjune, a resident of Lot 528 Foulis Housing Scheme, where the incident occurred.
Seelall was arrested the following day, charged by a police constable, and he later appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court in front of Magistrate Ms. Rushell Liverpool where the charge was read to him. The man pleaded guilty in violation of the Criminal Law Offences Act under Chapter 8:01 and was subsequently sentenced to two years in prison.
Seelal is said to be a farmer and with no known prior felonies.

Similar Articles

Sports

Loyalty claim Hamid’s Family dominoes title

Loyalty claim Hamid’s Family dominoes title

Jul 18, 2020

Loyalty of West Demerara were crowned champions of the Hamid’s Family dominoes competition which culminated on Sunday last at Tarla Dam, Zeeburg, West Coast Demerara. Loyalty marked 77 games with...
Read More
Persistent Windies facing tall order after Stokes, Sibley hundreds

Persistent Windies facing tall order after...

Jul 18, 2020

SHC defender Dindial recovered and rearing to go

SHC defender Dindial recovered and rearing to go

Jul 17, 2020

Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes steel England after early drama

Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes steel England after early...

Jul 17, 2020

Series “wide open”, cautions Holder, as history beckons

Series “wide open”, cautions Holder, as...

Jul 16, 2020

GABF will not participate in FIBA Skills challenge

GABF will not participate in FIBA Skills

Jul 16, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019