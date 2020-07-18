Foulis man sentenced to two years for armed robbery against pensioner

Latest update July 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
Seelall also called “Papo” was sentenced to two years in prison for armed robbery yesterday at the Vigilance Magistrate Court.
According to the charge, on Monday, July 13, the 47-year-old resident of Lot 19 Foulis Housing Scheme East Coast Demerara, robbed a man of a gold bangle valued at $80,000 GYD. The victim is a 61-year-old Mahadia Arjune, a resident of Lot 528 Foulis Housing Scheme, where the incident occurred.
Seelall was arrested the following day, charged by a police constable, and he later appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court in front of Magistrate Ms. Rushell Liverpool where the charge was read to him. The man pleaded guilty in violation of the Criminal Law Offences Act under Chapter 8:01 and was subsequently sentenced to two years in prison.
Seelal is said to be a farmer and with no known prior felonies.
