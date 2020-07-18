Cops implicated in death of taxi driver charged for manslaughter, attempts to obstruct justice

Latest update July 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
Three police officers were charged today in the Suddie Magistrate Court in connection with the death of Lallbachand Bachand, a taxi driver who was found dead in the Suddie Police Station lockups last year.
Two officers, Dwayne Braithwaite and Denzil Glasgow, were charged with the attempt to obstruct the court of justice while special lance corporal, Vanessa Milo, was charged with manslaughter.
The trio appeared this morning in the Suddie Magistrate Court before Magistrate Esther Sam, who was connected via Whatsapp. None of the accused was asked to answer to the charges brought before them.
The court heard that on Monday 1st July 2019 at Suddie, Braithwaite willfully attempted to obstruct the court of justice, by drafting a false Whatsapp message. The false message read that the deceased Bachand who was in custody of the Guyana Police Force at the Suddie Police Station, had no marks of violence or other injuries. This message was sent to senior ranks of the Guyana Police Force.
The court also heard on Monday July 1st 2019, Glasgow, at Suddie, willfully attempted to obstruct the course of justice by dictating a statement for Jadon Baker, to write which was not the truth. Glasgow also wrote in his statement dated July 1st 2019, that he saw no marks of violence on the body of the now deceased.
With regard to, Vanessa Milo, it is alleged that on or between 30th June 2019 and Monday 1st July 2019 at Suddie, she unlawfully killed Lallbachand Bachand.
Braithwaite and Glasgow were both bailed in the sum of $50,000 each, \Milo was bailed in the sum of $400,000. The matters have been adjourned until August 7th 2020.
