Businessman arrested for contractor’s execution

A suspect has been apprehended in connection with the gunning down of contractor, Kissoondath Premsukh, at one of his construction sites located on D’Urban Street, Georgetown.

Executed Kissoondath Premsukh

Kaieteur News learnt from a source that the suspect held is a businessman with whom Premsukh had some acquaintance, but they do not know what the exact relationship was between Premsukh and the suspect. It was confirmed that the deceased frequented the man’s business place to imbibe alcohol with friends.
Investigators did not reveal to this publication how they were able to link the businessman to the crime, but did say that he was cooperating with them. Nevertheless, information reaching this publication indicated that police were able to implicate the suspect by matching the spent shells found at the crime scene to a licensed firearm that was in his possession.
Premsukh, the owner KP construction Services was shot and killed in the presence of one of his clients at his D’Urban Street construction site. Eyewitnesses had detailed that two men rode up on a motorcycle, the pillion rider hopped off and approached Premsukh who was at the time conversing with his client and opened fire on him and fled. Premsukh fell to the ground. His workers and persons close by rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Doctors said that he had been shot five times, including a fatal gunshot to the head.
The KP construction Boss was also attacked by gunmen just last month, and was reportedly shot twice in the leg. At the time of his demise police were still tracking down his attackers in the previous shooting incident.

 

New 2019