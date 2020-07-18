Big men buss cry at de airport

Latest update July 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
Jul 18, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Dem Boys Seh
Dem boys hear was one big scene at the airport when de media man and he big-shot friend, Mr. Kee-Bay tun up at de airport fuh go to America yesterday. De media man and he friend, Mr. Kee-Bay, each walk with 2 suitcases. Dem go up to de check-in counter and hand in dem documents.
De check-in clerk ask de media man how much suitcase he gat fuh check in. He seh two. She ask him if he pack it he self. He answer yes and said dat de 2 suitcases only gat bangamary, snapper and gillbacker wha he carrying fuh he family in de farrin.
De girl go pun she computer and start type in dem two passport numbers. Den she tun to he and seh: “Mr. Awis, gillbacker is not allowed in America… and neither is you.”
She then turn to him big-shot friend, Mr. Kee-Bay, and said: “Sir, you too have been denied entry into the United States of America.”
Dem boys hear dat there was a long pause. And den was sheer screaming and crying tekkin place. De man wha deh behind Eve was de fuss wan crying, while Mr Kee-Bay pick up he phone fuh call Lil Joe fuh see wha could be done. But when Lil Joe answer de phone he too bin crying.
Talk half and nah ask dem boys wha happen to de gillbacker!
Jul 18, 2020Loyalty of West Demerara were crowned champions of the Hamid’s Family dominoes competition which culminated on Sunday last at Tarla Dam, Zeeburg, West Coast Demerara. Loyalty marked 77 games with...
Jul 18, 2020
Jul 17, 2020
Jul 17, 2020
Jul 16, 2020
Jul 16, 2020
Osaze, one of the greatest foot soldiers of the WPA from the Walter Rodney era is gone. He died on Wednesday. I didn’t... more
Years ago, there was a government employee who was known to be an early bird. She turned up for work before all the other... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Governments around the world, including in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, have emerged as... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]