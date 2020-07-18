Big men buss cry at de airport

Dem Boys Seh

Dem boys hear was one big scene at the airport when de media man and he big-shot friend, Mr. Kee-Bay tun up at de airport fuh go to America yesterday. De media man and he friend, Mr. Kee-Bay, each walk with 2 suitcases. Dem go up to de check-in counter and hand in dem documents.

De check-in clerk ask de media man how much suitcase he gat fuh check in. He seh two. She ask him if he pack it he self. He answer yes and said dat de 2 suitcases only gat bangamary, snapper and gillbacker wha he carrying fuh he family in de farrin.

De girl go pun she computer and start type in dem two passport numbers. Den she tun to he and seh: “Mr. Awis, gillbacker is not allowed in America… and neither is you.”

She then turn to him big-shot friend, Mr. Kee-Bay, and said: “Sir, you too have been denied entry into the United States of America.”

Dem boys hear dat there was a long pause. And den was sheer screaming and crying tekkin place. De man wha deh behind Eve was de fuss wan crying, while Mr Kee-Bay pick up he phone fuh call Lil Joe fuh see wha could be done. But when Lil Joe answer de phone he too bin crying.

Talk half and nah ask dem boys wha happen to de gillbacker!